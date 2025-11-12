Is Lenox in Danger on ‘Chicago Med’? Jack Falahee’s Return Ends in Major Cliffhanger

What To Know Jack Falahee returns in the Chicago Med fall finale, and Lenox risks her life to check on Faye.

Dr. Charles is struggling, and he clashes with Dr. Theo Rabari (Manish Dayal) over a patient.

The episode hints at a possible new romance for Archer with Kingston.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 7 “Double Down.”]

Uh-oh, we had a feeling that Jack Falahee‘s character, Devin, who abuses his wife Faye (Olivia Nikkanen), would end up meaning trouble for Lenox (Sarah Ramos), and in this case? We hate being right.

Falahee’s not the only one who returns from Episode 4 for the Chicago Med fall finale; Manish Dayal is back as Dr. Theo Rabari as well (our Resident-loving hearts are delighted), as is Nikkanen. The last episode until 2026 also possibly teases a new romance at the hospital. Read on for everything that happened in the fall finale.

Lenox Puts Her Life at Risk — Twice!

Shortly after Lenox gives herself a bit of a shock helping a patient with a defibrillator, she receives word of a patient who won’t wake up — and it’s Devin, found drunk at a pharmacy. He also has defensive wounds on his hands, which he says are from a hockey game, but Lenox and Ripley (Luke Mitchell) worry that Faye may have tried to fight back and be somewhere much worse off than him. Devin does claim she’s out of town visiting family, but when Lenox tries calling her phone, the doctors see that her husband has it.

With the address outside CPD’s jurisdiction, Lenox takes it upon herself to go check on Faye and leaves Ripley to keep Devin at the hospital. When no one answers the door, Lenox ends up breaking in and ultimately finds Faye at the bottom of the basement stairs, badly beaten and with what looks like a broken leg. When Lenox goes upstairs to call for help, with no service in the basement, Devin’s there, and he knocks her out with his gun.

What’s Going on With Charles?

Charles (Oliver Platt) has been struggling a bit lately, including tossing and turning at night. As he puts it, he knows he looks “like crap.”

He and Theo team up on a gymnast who is part of Theo’s experimental group in his drug trial. Charles suspects that Theo is trying to find any cause besides the drug for her recent symptoms, to the point that he thinks he may have dosed her when he sees her flushing her IV, and tests reveal a toxic level of vitamin A. But it turns out to be due to ingredients in what she’s been using to apply glitter for competitions.

Charles then calls Theo to his office to apologize. He admits that something is going on with him and doesn’t know what it is, but he’s looking into it. It’s affecting his judgment, and he reached an unfair conclusion. Theo assures him he’d never sacrifice a patient’s health. It sounds like the two will be teaming up again in the future, which we love.

A New Romance for Archer?

As Archer (Steven Weber) and Asher (Jessy Schram) continue to prepare for their baby, he tells his son, Sean (Luigi Sottile), the news. He assures Sean that he won’t let having this child get in the way of their relationship, and Sean reminds him that he’s 39 and doesn’t feel threatened or replaced. He also awkwardly says he’s glad that this is happening before he has kids because imagine having an aunt or uncle younger than you.

Meanwhile, Archer works alongside Kingston (Merrin Dungey), and during surgery, they start talking about their personal lives — and the fact that both are single. It certainly feels like there’s potential there for something, especially since that would complicate things with the Asher of it.

What did you think of the Med fall finale? What do you think will happen to Lenox? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC