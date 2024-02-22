Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

The latest Chicago Fire might have delivered quite the blow to Brett (Kara Killmer) when it comes to the venue for her and Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) wedding—”I’m getting married in a fish store,” she realized in horror when she saw Tony (Anthony Ferraris) booked her The Aquarium, not Shedd Aquarium—but the finished product looks gorgeous!

The promo for the February 28 “Port in the Storm” is all about the wedding as well as saying goodbye to Brett, with it being Killmer’s final episode. (It was announced between seasons that she would be leaving.) Fittingly, Boden (Eamonn Walker) is officiating. “No matter how far you go, 51 will always be your home,” he says.

The video, which you can watch above, also shows that Severide (Taylor Kinney) is, of course, Casey’s best man; Brett asked Violet (Hanako Greensmith) onscreen earlier this season to be her maid of honor (after assuming she would be).

In the episode, Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett. Violet scrambles to decorate Brett’s wedding venue. Plus, a call at the expo center takes a shocking turn.

Chicago Fire has already revealed what the future likely holds for Brett in Portland: a new job with the fire department there—she did a Zoom interview and is getting a good recommendation from the paramedic chief—and possibly a bigger house for her, Casey, and the kids. However, executive producer Andrea Newman did tell TV Insider ahead of Season 12 that Brett “has plans in place, and those plans will not go exactly how she wants them to.”

We’ll have to wait to see if that includes something that will be part of this upcoming episode. After all, while the promo may make it look like everything’s going well, there could always be a twist still to come.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC