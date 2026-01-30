‘Bridgerton’: Your Full Guide to the Maids & Servants of Season 4

Gracie McGonigal as Hazel, Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett, Oli Higginson as Footman John in episode 404 of Bridgerton.
Bridgerton doesn’t put much emphasis on the servants of the Ton throughout its first three seasons, but Season 4 gives them the spotlight. When Benedict (Luke Thompson) finds a forbidden love with maid Sophie (Yerin Ha), the series showcases the working-class world alongside the opulent members of the Ton. While Benedict and Sophie have to confront the fact that they come from two very different worlds, a “maid war” subplot plays out, with the upper echelons of society poaching staff from each other.

Now that Bridgerton has an upstairs-downstairs dynamic, we thought it was high time that we acquaint ourselves with the servants of the Bridgerton world. Some are already familiar, like the Bridgertons’ footman John (Oli Higginson), while others are new, like Sophie’s confidants at the Penwoods‘ (David Moorst and Fiona Marr). Read up on all of the details about the characters and the actors who play them below.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley in episode 402 of Bridgerton.
Brimsley (Hugh Sachs)

Employer: The Crown

Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) is definitely the highest ranking of the Bridgerton servants as Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) go-to guy. We’ve gotten to know him in the main series as the Queen’s loyal footman, but the spinoff prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story fleshes out Brimsley’s backstory. He’s worked for Charlotte ever since she married King George III. His first priority is to serve the crown, though he once also had a romance with the King’s footman Reynolds. However, they’re no longer together in the Regency era after their respective duties got in the way.

Sachs, who plays Brimsley in the show’s current era, has been a part of the show’s cast since Season 1. It’s the role most people would likely recognize the 61-year-old actor from, though he has four dozen credits under his belt. The Brit also starred in the ITV sitcom Benidorm.

Geraldine Alexander as Mrs. Wilson in episode 401 of Bridgerton
Mrs. Wilson (Geraldine Alexander)

Employer: The Bridgertons

The Bridgertons’ housekeeper (Geraldine Alexander) has been with the family for years — even as far back as Edmund Bridgerton’s (Rupert Evans) death. Early on in Season 1, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) accuses Mrs. Wilson of being Lady Whistledown, though she quickly shuts it down. From then on, the trustworthy Mrs. Wilson has been a steady presence, supporting Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and her daughters as they enter society. In Season 4, the housekeeper continues to prove her loyalty when she backs Violet’s endeavor to have “nighttime tea” with Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis).

Since 2020, Alexander has appeared in 18 episodes of Bridgerton. Before that, the 66-year-old British actress appeared in Oslo, EastEnders, and A Child in Time. She also works as a writer and director for the stage as well as the screen.

Oli Higginson as Footman John in episode 401 of Bridgerton.
Footman John (Oli Higginson)

Employer: The Bridgertons

Like Mrs. Wilson, charming footman John has also been a real one for the Bridgerton family, but especially Eloise. John has shown up in every season of the show so far, but he gets the most to do in Season 2, when Eloise is still hunting Lady Whistledown. John accepts Eloise’s bribes and accompanies her to Theo Sharpe’s (Calam Lynch) print shop. John worries for her safety, but Eloise offers him more cash and sticks to her guns. If anything, we’ve learned that John is nothing if not discreet. Based on their interactions in Season 4, it seems John and Benedict are fairly close, too, since he tries to stop Violet from seeing her son in a… compromising position. John’s friendliness extends to Sophie when she joins the staff.

London-born Higginson graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He’s participated in stage productions as well as screen ones, with roles in Cursed, The Pursuit of Love, and more. The actor also releases music under the stage name Modern Oli. In terms of his personal life, Higginson married Camp Rock actress Meaghan Martin in 2016.

Sophie Lamont as Celia in episode 401 of Bridgerton.
Celia (Sophie Lamont)

Employer: The Bridgertons

Prior to Season 4, Celia (Sophie Lamont) only appears in two Season 3 episodes, but she’s getting some time to shine. She appears as Mrs. Wilson’s right-hand woman in Episode 1. In the season’s opening moments, Celia proves she’s unafraid to poke fun at her colleague, John. She also appears to be just as enamored with the Bridgerton family as all the other servants, expressing her eagerness to meet Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) baby.

Lamont also snagged a role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as a different maid, and before that, she served as a photo double in Season 2. The British actress trained in musical theatre at Laine Theatre Arts, and she’s worked as a dancer and stand-in on other projects.

Gracie McGonigal as Hazel in episode 404 of Bridgerton
Hazel (Gracie McGonigal)

Employer: The Bridgertons (formerly the Cavenders)

Poor Hazel (Gracie McGonigal) gets off to a rough start in Season 4. She’s introduced at the Cavender’s country home, where Sophie finds employment after Araminta (Katie Leung) kicks her to the curb. Hazel is working during the Cavender’s party when men start making advances toward her. Sophie stands up for her colleague, which leads to her eventual rescue by Benedict. When Sophie and Hazel are cast out, Benedict offers them both employment at the Bridgerton house. There, Sophie’s friendly nature comes out.

Hazel is McGonigal’s most significant role to date, though the 23-year-old British actress also appeared in a National Theatre Live production of The Crucible, and she’s currently starring in Bridge Theatre’s production of Into The Woods.

Billy Boyle and Susan Brown as Mr and Mrs Crabtree in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
The Crabtrees (Billy Boyle and Susan Brown)

Employer: The Bridgertons

The Crabtrees (Billy Boyle and Susan Brown) reside on the Benedict’s My Cottage property. The married couple look after the place while Benedict is away, and they run the house when he’s there, too. They treat Benedict like family and vice versa. The sweet Mr. Crabtree is well aware that his no-nonsense wife knows best. Her strict attitude is on full display as she makes Benedict take it easy post-injury.

Boyle is a West End vet with over 15 productions to his name. The Irish actor and singer had his own TV show called It’s Billy Boyle, as well as roles in Trail of Guilt, EastEnders, and more.

Brown is best known for Game of Thrones and The Iron Lady, and she’s accumulated over 100 acting credits. Like much of the Bridgerton cast, Brown has a stage background, having starred in productions by the Royal Court Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, and the National Theatre.

David Moorst as Alfie in episode 402 of Bridgerton.
Alfie (David Moorst)

Employer: The Penwoods

Penwood footman Alfie (David Moorst) is Sophie’s closest confidant and supporter, encouraging her to attend the masquerade ball and reveal her identity as the Lady in Silver to Benedict. He’s a loyal friend and always has a sarcastic comment to offer.

Though he had a guest role on Killing Eve, Moorst is mostly known for his stage work on the West End. He earned an Olivier nomination for To Kill a Mockingbird and appeared in Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Fiona Marr as Irma, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 402 of Bridgerton.
Irma (Fiona Marr)

Employer: The Penwoods

Irma (Fiona Marr) is the other colleague Sophie relies on. Like Alfie, she helps Sophie attend the masquerade ball, revealing her soft spot for Sophie underneath her tough exterior. The Penwood cook almost acts as a mother figure for Sophie while they deal with their employer’s rough treatment.

You may also recognize Marr from Ted Lasso, Doctor Who, My: Fault London, and The Sandman. She’s also done a number of stage productions in London, where she’s based.

Polly Walker as Lady Featherington, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley in episode 403 of Bridgerton
Mrs. Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne)

Employer: The Penwoods (formerly the Featheringtons)

Housekeeper Mrs. Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne) has stood by Lady Portia Featherington’s (Polly Walker) side through thick and thin since Season 1. Mrs. Varley helps with all the Marina (Ruby Barker) drama and with the aftermath of Lord Featherington’s death. When the family is struggling financially, Varley helps out by taking on a larger role and selling their belongings. She even plans Penelope’s wedding and helps her get ready for her big day in Season 3. All of that is why she’s shocked Portia won’t give her a raise in Season 4, leading her to gain employment from the Penwoods instead.

Ashbourne has appeared in After the Flood, Sherwood, King Kong, and dozens more screen projects. The 65-year-old Brit has also been married to The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis for over 20 years, and they have three kids.

