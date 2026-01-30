Bridgerton doesn’t put much emphasis on the servants of the Ton throughout its first three seasons, but Season 4 gives them the spotlight. When Benedict (Luke Thompson) finds a forbidden love with maid Sophie (Yerin Ha), the series showcases the working-class world alongside the opulent members of the Ton. While Benedict and Sophie have to confront the fact that they come from two very different worlds, a “maid war” subplot plays out, with the upper echelons of society poaching staff from each other.

Now that Bridgerton has an upstairs-downstairs dynamic, we thought it was high time that we acquaint ourselves with the servants of the Bridgerton world. Some are already familiar, like the Bridgertons’ footman John (Oli Higginson), while others are new, like Sophie’s confidants at the Penwoods‘ (David Moorst and Fiona Marr). Read up on all of the details about the characters and the actors who play them below.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1, Streaming Now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix