‘Bridgerton’s Fashions: The Best Looks From the Series So Far (PHOTOS)

Bridgerton‘s Season 3 may not premiere until May 16, but Shondaland’s Netflix hit is keeping fans excited with plenty of sneak peeks and photos to satisfy until Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story unfolds.

As we look forward to #Polin’s glow-up in Season 3 though, we’re taking a look back at some of the show’s most fashionable moments so far, whether it’s from as far back as 2020’s first season about Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page) leading all the way up to 2023’s limited series spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story depicting the love between a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest). We’re even looking at some of the fashions revealed so far for Season 3.

Scroll down for a closer look at the best of Bridgerton‘s costumes, and let us know your favorites in the comments section. Stay tuned for updates as we approach the arrival of Season 3.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix