‘Bridgerton’s Fashions: The Best Looks From the Series So Far (PHOTOS)

Courtesy of Netflix

Bridgerton‘s Season 3 may not premiere until May 16, but Shondaland’s Netflix hit is keeping fans excited with plenty of sneak peeks and photos to satisfy until Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story unfolds.

As we look forward to #Polin’s glow-up in Season 3 though, we’re taking a look back at some of the show’s most fashionable moments so far, whether it’s from as far back as 2020’s first season about Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page) leading all the way up to 2023’s limited series spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story depicting the love between a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest). We’re even looking at some of the fashions revealed so far for Season 3.

Scroll down for a closer look at the best of Bridgerton‘s costumes, and let us know your favorites in the comments section. Stay tuned for updates as we approach the arrival of Season 3.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Queen Charlotte's Golden Gown (Season 1)

Golda Rosheuvel set the stage for Queen Charlotte’s style in Bridgerton‘s first season. Among one of her most regal looks from the first season was this golden yellow gown offset with powder blues.

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Daphne's Beaded Dress (Season 1)

Deviating from her usual lilac purple, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) donned this gorgeous beaded gown, sparkling from head-to-toe. The look even leans into her designation as the Queen’s “Diamond” of the season.

Polly Walker, Ruby Barker, and Kathryn Drysdale in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Lady Featherington's Floral Frock (Season 1)

Lady Featherington’s (Polly Walker) style is certainly braver than most, and although it doesn’t always pay off, there’s something standout about this yellow and purple patterned gown she dons in Season 1.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in 'Bridgerton' - Season 1
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Lady Danbury in White (Season 1)

Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) is a vision in white with this earlier look in the series for the key character.

Rege-Jean Page in 'Bridgerton'
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The Duke in Black & White (Season 1)

Regé-Jean Page can really make any clothing look good, but this black and white combo from Season 1 is one of the Duke’s finer fashion moments.

Simone Ashley in 'Bridgerton' season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate's Tea Time Turquoise (Season 2)

Kate’s paisley print and turquoise ensemble are striking on Simone Ashley, proving that beautiful clothes in Bridgerton doesn’t always mean ballgowns.

Simone Ashley for 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate's Top Hat for Hunting (Season 2)

The top hat and that dark teal tone? Kate’s hunting ensemble is among one of Season 2’s most iconic looks.

Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anthony's (Not So) Swimming Suit (Season 2)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t recognize Jonathan Bailey’s plunge in the pond as Anthony tripped into the water. A definite callback to 1995’s Pride and Prejudice, clothes play a very important part in the overall look here.

Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Sharma Sisters' Shimmer (Season 2)

In the Season 2 finale, sisters Kate and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) warm things up with their complimentary orange and pink gowns, which echo the re-established warmth between the siblings after Kate’s near-death experience.

Shelley Conn, Ruth Gemmell, and Adjoa Andoh for 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Majestic Mamas (Season 2)

Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn), Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), and Lady Danbury put their best foot forward during an art gallery trip.

Luke Newton and Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Benedict's Bumblebee Waistcoat (Season 2)

In a show where gowns are the shining stars, Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) waistcoats deserve proper attention, particularly this one featuring bumble bees.

Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope Pretty in Pink (Season 2)

Most often forced to wear yellow, Penelope’s pink look from Season 2 is pretty and shows potential for greater fashion moments as the series continues.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anthony & Kate are Lovely in Love (Season 2)

Love looks good on Anthony and Kate, who make a complimentary pair in his blue tones and her purple dress.

Golda Rosheuvel in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Charlotte's Regal Purple (Season 2)

Queen Charlotte asserts her royal role with this purple gown, which is enhanced by a layer of patterned yellow material.

Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anthony's Groom Getup (Season 2)

While he didn’t say “I do,” to Edwina, Anthony still delivered a solid wedding day look as he donned a black velvet coat adorned with striking buttons and a flower.

Ruth Gemmell and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton Women in Pastels (Season 2)

Lady Violet and Daphne keep their composure in pretty pastel despite family embarrassment over Anthony’s failed wedding ceremony.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope & Eloise's Prim Gowns (Season 2)

Despite Penelope’s usually terrible yellow gowns, this shade is far more suitable and complimented by Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) sea foam green.

Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Netflix

Benedict's Pall Mall Look (Season 2)

Once again, Benedict delivers with an exciting waistcoat covered in purple, pink, orange, yellow, and red flowers, which are contrasted with his bright blue coat.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Charlotte & George's Wedding Day (Queen Charlotte)

In the spinoff, young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest) are striking in silvery ensembles for their wedding ceremony.

Hugh Sachs and Golda Rosheuvel in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte's Poise in Pink (Queen Charlotte)

While much of Bridgerton‘s spinoff, Queen Charlotte, is set in the past, the monarch from the flagship still makes a number of apperances, among which includes this pink princess gown.

Corey Mylchreest in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Liam Daniel/Netflix

George's Royal Robe (Queen Charlotte)

Who doesn’t like a good robe? King George’s satiny red one jazzes up the average white puffy shirt seen on most of the Bridgerton universe’s men.

Arsema Thomas in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Nick Wall/Netflix

Lady Danbury in Mourning (Queen Charlotte)

Lady Danbury’s (Arsema Thomas) affinity for hats elevates her mourning ensembles from Queen Charlotte.

Arsema Thomas in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Nick Wall/Netflix

Lady Danbury Pops in Color (Queen Charlotte)

After her mourning period has ended, Lady Danbury begins experimenting with pops of color, asserting her independence in the wake of her husband’s death. This fuchsia is particularly fashionable on her.

India Amarteifio in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Nick Wall/Netflix

Charlotte's Starry Ball Gown (Queen Charlotte)

In the spinoff, Charlotte learns about her husband’s affinity for astronomy, and it’s beautifully highlighted in the bodice of this blue ball gown adorned with stars.

 

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin & Penelope's Season 3 Glow-Up (Season 3)

Sure, Season 3 doesn’t arrive for a little while, but already Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope are upping their fashion game, if this ball attire is any indication.

Claudia Jessie in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Eloise's Grown-Up Gown (Season 3)

Similar to Colin and Penelope, it would seem Eloise has embraced a more mature look, based on this soft Season 3 ensemble accompanied by a glitzy diamond necklace.

