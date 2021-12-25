14 TV Episodes From 2021 We Can’t Stop Thinking About
Even with so much on television (especially this year), there are some hours that stood out and in some cases, even months later, resonate. And so TV Insider’s Staff Writers Meaghan Darwish and Meredith Jacobs had to discuss those episodes.
Ghosts delivered a surprising, emotional peek into one of the spirits, while SEAL Team is getting inside Bravo 1’s head. Shows like WandaVision and Chicago Fire featured standout performances and Mare of Easttown and NCIS shocked audiences. And Evil went silent, while Ted Lasso used music in the perfect way.
See Also
'This Is Us' & More Network Shows Not Arriving Until Midseason
Plus, find out which new series will make their debut in the Midseason.
Scroll down for the episodes that stay with us from 2021.