Time marches on as March turns to April. Yet, TV is always there for us.

Succession is back, baby! The fourth and final season premiered March 26 with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) taking on their father Logan (Brian Cox) and the whole of Waystar Royco. Ambition certainly runs in the family. We also saw the return of Yellowjackets, where there is a lot of winter but little wonderland in the wilderness. Riverdale also kicked off its final season, and the gang is trapped in the ’50s.

Apple TV+’s Shrinking ended its first season with Jimmy (Jason Segal) officiating Brian’s (Michael Urie) wedding. Love was certainly in the air because it seems Gaby (Jessica Williams) has caught feelings for Jimmy! There might have also been a murder. Season 2, anyone?

Stay right there because we have other shows with some of our favorite lines of the week below!