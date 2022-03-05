Best Lines of the Week (February 25-March 3): ‘You Have The Attention Span of a Rainbow Trout’

Out with the old, in with the new. But first, one last quote from Euphoria as we wait for it to return with Season 3.

In good news, The Good Doctor is back on ABC for the second part of Season 5 with a bit of heartbreak, and Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla, the spin-off of fan favorite Vikings, is here to give us more seasons of adventures, drama, and war with new faces and legends. Plus, Better Things kicked off its final run.

Keep reading for our picks for this week!

Kate McKinnon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“These are majestic animals. You wouldn’t put Olivia Rodrigo in a cage in your backyard.”

Kate McKinnon on how wrong it is to keep endangered species in cages

ABC

A Million Little Things (ABC)

“The rest of your life is waiting up there for you, Bloom. I think you should show up for the rest of your life.”

— Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) to Maggie (Allison Miller) on the way to her surprise party

 

Hulu

The Dropout (Hulu)

Interviewer: “Best word to describe you?”

Elizabeth Holmes: “Mission-oriented.”

— Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) is interviewed after being named the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes magazine.

 

Suzanne Tenner/FX

Better Things (FX)

“You have the attention span of a rainbow trout!”

Marion (Kevin Pollak) snaps at his sister (Pamela Adlon) after she asks him to explain finances to her.

Paige Spara as Lea in The Good Doctor
ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC)

“Is every mistake I make going to be something that you hold against me forever?”

Lea (Paige Spara) to Shaun (Freddie Highmore) in the aftermath of him calling off their wedding

Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Harald: “Five weeks across open ocean in this? I’m impressed.”

Freydis: “Then you are easily impressed.”

—Harald (Leo Suter) and Freydis’ (Frida Gustavsson) flirtatious exchange after meeting in Kategatt

Pam and Tommy Lily James
Hulu

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Vance: “Your favorite thing in a guy?”

Pamela: “I like a guy who listens, Vance.”

—Pamela (Lily James), during an interview with the press after being cut off by a journalist, Vance (London Kim)

Hulu

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

“Here: the bartender said ‘Say when’ and I stayed silent.”

—Valentina (Francia Raisa) to Charlie (Tom Ainsley) when she gives him a glass overfilled with wine

Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria (HBO)

“I can play the f**king villain.”

—Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), when her personal life is put on display for the whole school to watch as part of the plot of Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play

 

Peacock

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Will: “I just want some space.”

Philip: “You live in a mansion, Will. There’s nothing but space.”

—Will (Jabari Banks) is fighting with his best friend and Philip (Adrian Holmes) tries to give him support.

