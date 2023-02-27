Country star Blake Shelton is ready to say goodbye to The Voice, with the upcoming 23rd season being the last time he will serve as a coach on the hit NBC competition series.

Shelton, the only coach who has appeared in every season (winning nine times), opened up about his decision to leave on Monday’s (February 27) edition of the Today show. Talking to The Voice host Carson Daly in an interview with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper, Shelton said he first thought about leaving during the pandemic.

“I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit,” he revealed. “And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

The new season of The Voice @NBCTheVoice begins in a week 🎶 Carson Daly got to catch up with coaches @blakeshelton, @kellyclarkson, @chancetherapper, and @NiallOfficial about Blake’s final season, looking at Niall’s experience in a singing competition, and more! pic.twitter.com/In1Uad8qQH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 27, 2023

When Daly asked what it would take to get him to stay, the 9-time Grammy nominated singer joked, “I’d like for Kelly (Clarkson) to not be on the show anymore. I just think there’s too much Kelly Clarkson on television, in general.”

Joking aside, Shelton admitted that working on The Voice changed his life in many ways. “I met my wife on this show… It’s changed my life in every way it possibly can, from a personal standpoint.”

“When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down,” he added. “And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for not even what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice.”

