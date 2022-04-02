Best Lines of the Week (March 25-31): ‘You Are the Bane of My Existence’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Netflix

Bridgerton Season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix and bingeing its eight episodes may have taken up some time, but that doesn’t mean we forgot about the rest of the awesome shows.

Pachinko premiered this week on Apple TV+, with its epic saga following the life of a Korean immigrant family across four generations in a quest to thrive. Hulu‘s The Dropout continues to be a jaw-dropping show as it follows the scandal of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, while Young Rock gives us a closer look on Dwayne Johnson‘s life. Disney+’s highly anticipated new Marvel show, Moon Knight, arrived this week as well, with Oscar Isaac playing the unique superhero with a dark spin.

Ask Matt: The Age-Old Question: Recast or Kill a Character?See Also

Ask Matt: The Age-Old Question: Recast or Kill a Character?

Plus, thoughts on ABC's Wednesday night lineup, the 'NCIS' slate, and more.

Keep reading to find out what lines stood out this week!

NBC

Young Rock (NBC)

Young Dwayne: “Wait, these aren’t potato ridges.”

Ata: “They’re Ruffles, baby. Only name brand for us now.”

—Young Dwayne (Adrian Groulx) has a flashback of when he was younger about his mom, Ata (Stacey Leilua).

The Dropout
Hulu

The Dropout (Hulu)

“We ought to be thankful that Elizabeth Holmes wasn’t running the USSR in the ‘80s.”

—Judith Baker (LisaGay Hamilton), editor at the Wall Street Journal, to John Carreyrou (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the reporter investigating Theranos

The Good Doctor
ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC)

“I researched the best massages on YouTube and have been practicing. On a pillow.”

—Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) indulge in a romantic evening together

 

Niles Fitch as Randall in This Is Us
NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

“Oh, and I may end up being president one day, so I really can’t get arrested.”

—Randall (Niles Fitch) explains what he told the cops to get his family out of trouble.

Pachinko
Apple TV+

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

“To be alone… I’d rather die.”

—Young Sunja (Jeon Yu-na) to a local fisherman

ABC

The Oscars (ABC)

“This year the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

Amy Schumer jokes alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall at the 94th Academy Awards.

 

Marvel

Moon Knight (Disney+)

“Just lost my contact lens.”

—Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) offers an excuse for being on the floor when a woman joins him in the elevator.

Hulu

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

Michelle: “Conrad’s dead.”

Gail: “Who’s Conrad?”

—Michelle (Elle Fanning) finds out her boyfriend, Conrad (Colton Ryan), is dead and her mother, Gail (Cara Buono), questions who he is, leaving Michelle dumbfounded.

Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix)

“You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires.”

—Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) confesses his feelings to Kate (Simone Ashley).

 

NBC

American Song Contest (NBC)

“I love a smoothie, so they can smooth-this!”

Snoop Dogg after Courtship’s performance of “Million Dollar Smoothies”

 

American Song Contest

Bridgerton

Moon Knight

Pachinko

The Dropout

The Girl From Plainville

The Good Doctor

The Oscars

This Is Us

Young Rock

Adrian Groulx

Amy Schumer

Cara Buono

Colton Ryan

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Elle Fanning

Freddie Highmore

Jonathan Bailey

LisaGay Hamilton

Oscar Isaac

Paige Spara

Regina Hall

Simone Ashley

Snoop Dogg

Sterling K. Brown

Wanda Sykes