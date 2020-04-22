7 ‘Supernatural’ References in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’s ‘Zari, Not Zari’

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Legends of Tomorrow Supernatural Crossover References
Michael Courtney/The CW

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 9 of Legends of Tomorrow, “Zari, Not Zari.”]

The Arrowverse just added to its list of crossovers — sort of. In Tuesday’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine (Matt Ryan) headed to British Columbia to track down the next piece of the Loom and stumbled across … the world of Supernatural?

Though the hour itself ended up being quite heartbreaking for the team — they lost one of their own, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) — there were a few nods to the long-running CW drama while Sara (Caity Lotz) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) joined Constantine on his search.

Scroll down for the Supernatural references in “Zari, Not Zari.”

Legends of Tomorrow Supernatural Crossover True Form
The CW

The fatal result of seeing a being's true form

On Legends of Tomorrow, anyone who saw Charlie’s sister’s true form was killed — burned from the inside. Over on Supernatural, most can’t survive seeing angels’ true forms. (Pamela’s eyes were burned out.) There are exceptions, just like Sara seemingly was one since she survived.

Legends of Tomorrow Supernatural Crossover Vancouver
The CW

The location of the next piece of the Loom

Constantine’s quest took him to British Columbia; Supernatural films in Vancouver. In fact …

Legends of Tomorrow Supernatural Crossover Filming Notice
The CW

Supernatural the show exists in the Arrowverse.

Sara found a filming notice for the show on a tree and revealed she’s a fan. “It’s this show about these two hot brothers who fight demons,” she explained to Charlie. “I wonder if the Winchester brothers are here!”

And the series has been on just as long inside the Arrowverse as it has on the CW. When they found the Supernatural crew dead, Sara worried, “who’s shooting Season 15?”

Caity Lotz and Maisie Richardson-Sellers in DC's Legends of Tomorrow / Supernatural Crossover
The CW

Sara has a favorite Winchester brother.

“I wonder if the Winchester brothers are here!” she exclaimed to Charlie before revealing, “Dean’s my hall pass.”

Legends of Tomorrow Supernatural Crossover Glowing Necklace
The CW

Glowing necklace

Constantine was following a glowing necklace to the location of the next piece of the loom. On Supernatural, the amulet Sam gave Dean glowed when God was nearby.

Legends of Tomorrow Supernatural Crossover Impala
Michael Courtney/The CW

Baby!

As had been revealed in the photos, the Legends came across a replica of the Impala. Inside the trunk were sigils and a prop body.

Legends of Tomorrow Supernatural Crossover Weapons
The CW

Weapons

Sara grabbed the bag of weapons from the Impala — “we need these more than Sam and Dean” — and pulled a few out in the fight against Charlie’s sister.

Also, Atropos’ blades looked a bit similar to Supernatural‘s angel blades.

