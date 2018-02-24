Best Lines of the Week (Feb. 16-22): ‘To Be Fair, I Was Promised Sex’
1 of
From the drama on TNT’s The Alienist to the non-stop humor of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and from the Bachelor Winter Games to the real Winter Games, this week was filled with captivating television for any audience.
Click through the gallery above to see our 10 favorite lines on TV from this past week!
1
Stephen Nedoroscik Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Finals Twist
2
‘The View’ Hosts Get Into ‘Messy’ Argument Over Dr. Oz & Linda McMahon
3
‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wows Fans With Wheel Spinning Technique in Showcase Showdown
4
‘DWTS’ Fans Slam Show After Shocking Elimination Twist
5
Ray Wise Talks Returning to ‘Y&R’ as Ian Ward After 8 Years