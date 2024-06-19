Have the prices of cable TV subscriptions made you a cord-cutter or even a “cord-never”? Do the recent price increases of streaming TV subscriptions have you searching for a “Cancel Membership” button? The good news is, you don’t have to pay a dime to watch hit movies and TV shows — all you have to do is think FAST.

Free ad-supported streaming television — or FAST for short — has taken off recently, with services like The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Tubi offering film and television both on-demand and even live. Yes, we’re back to channel-surfing, sitting through advertisements, and wondering what’s next on the schedule! After perusing the popular options, we’re ranking our picks for the free streaming services with the most bang for your buck… so to speak.