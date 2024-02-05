‘Below Deck’ Returns: Catch Up With 11 Alums of the Bravo Reality Show

The Bravo reality hit Below Deck is back for Season 11 with a new captain at the helm. After Lee Rosbach’s departure last season, Capt. Kerry Titheradge is crossing over from the spinoff Below Deck Adventure to lead the crew of the M/Y St. David through the crystal blue waters of Grenada.

That crew includes the returning chief stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby, plus a handful of new cast members: chef Anthony Iracane; bosun Jared Woodin; deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie; and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual.

As Season 11 starts, Olender is asserting more leadership by delegating more and worrying less about friendship with the stews, Bravo says in a press release. Meanwhile, Ben’s firsthand experience with the ship causes a rift with Woodin, and a messy galley puts Iracane in hot water. “Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada,” Bravo teases.

To celebrate this 11th season, see what 11 former Below Deck stars have gotten up to lately in the photo gallery blow.

Below Deck, Season 11 Premiere, Monday, February 5, 9/8c, Bravo