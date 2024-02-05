‘Below Deck’ Returns: Catch Up With 11 Alums of the Bravo Reality Show

The Bravo reality hit Below Deck is back for Season 11 with a new captain at the helm. After Lee Rosbach’s departure last season, Capt. Kerry Titheradge is crossing over from the spinoff Below Deck Adventure to lead the crew of the M/Y St. David through the crystal blue waters of Grenada.

That crew includes the returning chief stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby, plus a handful of new cast members: chef Anthony Iracane; bosun Jared Woodin; deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie; and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual.

As Season 11 starts, Olender is asserting more leadership by delegating more and worrying less about friendship with the stews, Bravo says in a press release. Meanwhile, Ben’s firsthand experience with the ship causes a rift with Woodin, and a messy galley puts Iracane in hot water. “Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada,” Bravo teases.

To celebrate this 11th season, see what 11 former Below Deck stars have gotten up to lately in the photo gallery blow.

Below Deck, Season 11 Premiere, Monday, February 5, 9/8c, Bravo

Lee Rosbach
Lee Rosbach/Instagram

Lee Rosbach

Rosbach exited Below Deck after Season 10, but he’ll be setting sail on a new unscripted show soon. According to Deadline, he’ll host Oxygen’s upcoming true-crime docuseries Deadly Waters, presenting the stories of murders upon the open seas.

Kate Chastain
Kate Chastain/Instagram

Kate Chastain

This former Below Deck chief stew is also continuing her reality-TV stardom. She placed fifth in Season 1 of Peacock’s The Traitors and made a surprise reappearance as a competitor in Season 2, which started on January 12.

Eddie Lucas
Eddie Lucas/Instagram

Eddie Lucas

Lucas, who went from lead deckhand to bosun to first officer on the show, became a tugboat captain in Maryland in 2022, according to The Baltimore Banner. He also serves as a captain for the all-inclusive sailboat operator Rhythm & Sails, per the company’s website.

Rachel Hargrove
Rachel Hargrove/Instagram

Rachel Hargrove

Hargrove is now the chef on the M/Y Odessa. In a recent Instagram video, she showed off the Odessa’s Odyssey cocktail, a combination of fresh juices and rum, with a bubble of smoke floating on top.

Ben Robinson
Ben Robinson/Instagram

Ben Robinson

Last year, this former Below Deck chef partnered with Emerald Cruises to cater cruises in the Mediterranean and the Bahamas. Weeks later, he announced that he was engaged to Kiara Cabral, his girlfriend of four years, after popping the question to her in Vatican City.

Ashton Pienaar
Ashton Pienaar/Instagram

Ashton Pienaar

This former bosun is now a fitness influencer who has christened himself The Yo-Yo Diet Recovery Coach. He also has a memoir coming out on March 5 — Knots, Lines, and Life: A Journey That Tore Me Apart and Put Me Back Together — which publisher Ballast Books calls a “tale of self-discovery and self-improvement.”

Rhylee Gerber
Rhylee Gerber/Instagram

Rhylee Gerber

Gerber, who was a deckhand on Below Deck, has been traveling through the Alaskan wilderness with a dog named Tulick, documenting #thelifeofrhylee on social media all the while. She also popped up in Season 3 of Bravo’s Winter House and revealed mixed thoughts about the experience on Instagram.

Nico Scholly with fiancée Briana Boyer
Nico Scholly/Instagram

Nico Scholly

Scholly traded his deckhand career for a job as a plumber with Chicago’s Local 130 union, his Instagram bio reveals. He and fiancée Briana Boyer, pictured with him here, are planning a wedding in Cancun, Mexico, for this October.

Amy Johnson
Amy Johnson/Instagram

Amy Johnson

Johnson, a former stew from the show, has been out of the spotlight for a few years, but she revealed in a 2021 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she had left yachting, married now-husband Ellis Lenthall, settled down in North Carolina, and dreamt up a robe business.

Kelley Johnson
Kelley Johnson/Instagram

Kelley Johnson

Amy’s younger brother, a former Below Deck bosun, is now a Florida-based photographer, videographer, and captain of the 68-foot vessel Ship of Fools, per his Instagram bio. He and Amy also appeared in the Bravo spinoff Below Deck Galley Talk in 2021.

Kat Held
Kat Held/X

Kat Held

Held, a former Below Deck stew, revealed to The Daily Dish in 2015 that she had quit the yachting industry and moved home to Rhode Island. In 2017, she announced on Instagram that she was going to nursing school, and in 2022, she told Twitter followers that she was brainstorming a CBD and cannabis company.

