The drama is even saltier than the water in Season 12 of yachting reality series Below Deck as this year’s stews and deck crew work grueling days, hook up at night, and sail the St. David around the breathtaking Sint Maarten, St. Barts, and Anguilla in the Caribbean.

Captain Kerry Titheradge, back for his second season, is at the helm again, this time with a refreshing perspective. “Season 11 showed me that sometimes you’ve got to let the storm brew just long enough for leadership to manage when they need it the most,” Titheradge says. “I came into Season 12 sharper, smoother, and even more ready for a super luxury experience.”

Still, even the Captain wasn’t ready for some of the bumpiness we’ll see play out over these choppy episodes: a spiraling new chef, a deckhand who maybe crossed a line with a guest, and a group of passengers so unruly that Titheradge had to call the maritime police. “It’s definitely one of the most intense moments of the season,” he teases of the latter. “Things took a turn that none of us saw coming, and the safety of everyone onboard was at risk. I had to make a split-second decision to call the maritime police — and trust me, it was a decision I never expected to make. It’s one of those ‘buckle up’ moments.”

Another is when returning deckhand Kyle Stillie sleeps with a married guest — while her husband is on board. Yikes. “With any difficult crew member, it’s about setting clear expectations and holding them accountable,” says the unshakeable Titheradge. “I’ve worked with Kyle before, and while he has his moments, I believe in giving people the chance to grow.”

Also displaying growth is newcomer Chef Lawrence Snowden, who joins the show with six years of yachting experience under his belt and an even longer fine dining résumé. Still, he struggles to find his sea legs with the St. David. “Chef Lawrence definitely had a tough start,” admits Titheradge. “But it’s important to remember that the pressure on a yacht is unlike anything most people experience. From Day 1, I could see he had the talent, but it was about getting him in the right headspace and helping him adapt to the intensity of life onboard. What you’ll see is his journey — and let’s just say, it’s one of those ‘sink or swim’ situations.”

Despite all this turbulence, the crew sticks together — for the most part. “My first impression of the crew [in Season 12] was that they were hungry to prove themselves, and I respect that,” Titheradge says. “As a mentor, I initially look for heart and humility, not perfection, and this crew brought both. It was clear early on that with the right guidance and trust, they’d come together as a real team — and they did.” We can’t wait to see it. Full speed ahead!

Below Deck, Season 12 Premiere, Monday, June 2, 8/7c, Bravo