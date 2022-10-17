ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Casts Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Shania Twain & More (PHOTOS)

ABC has announced that Martin Short, Shania Twain, and David Alan Grier will join the cast of its upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Short has been tapped to play Lumière, David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth, and Shania Twain is Mrs. Potts. Alongside the aforementioned stars, additional cast members have also been announced, including Rizwan Manji as Gaston’s loyal sidekick, LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Belle’s father, Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

These six new actors join the previously announced cast, such as Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Grammy winner Josh Groban as Beast, and Joshua Henry as Gaston. EGOT legend Rita Moreno will be the show’s narrator in the live-action animated hybrid production.

Manji is best known for playing Rajiv Gidwani in the NBC comedy Outsourced, while Briones is widely recognized for his starring role in Ryan Murphy’s Golden Globe-nominated Netflix series Ratched. Meanwhile, Leo Abelo Perry made his feature film debut at 9 years old in the Disney+ family comedy Cheaper by the Dozen, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, with other credits including black-ish, and The Big Leap.



The two-hour reimagining is presented by The Wonderful World of Disney and will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios before airing on Thursday, December 15, on ABC (expected to hit Disney+ the next day and Hulu sometime after). Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct. The show will also feature never-before-seen musical performances.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Chu and Hamilton executive produce alongside Caitlin Foito, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan. H.E.R. serves as a producer as well.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Special Premiere, Thursday, December 15, 8/7c, ABC