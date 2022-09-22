‘Beauty and the Beast’: Shania Twain & Martin in Talks to Join ABC Special

Martin Short and Shania Twain are in end talks to join ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special.

In a report from Variety, sources say that Short would play Lumière while Twain will take on the role of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Grammy winner Josh Groban as Beast, and Joshua Henry as Gaston. EGOT legend Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action animated hybrid production.

The two-hour reimagining is presented by The Wonderful World of Disney and will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios before airing on Thursday, December 15 at 8/7c on ABC (and will stream on Disney+ the next day). Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct. The show will feature never-before-seen musical performances.

Beauty and the Beast is a romantic fairy tale that focuses on the relationship between Beast – a prince who is magically transformed into a monster – and his servants , who are turned into household objects as punishment for his arrogance. The Beast falls in love with Belle, a beautiful young woman who loves books and her independence whom he imprisons in his castle, hoping that she can release him from the spell that turned him into a beast to begin with.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Chu and Hamish Hamilton executive produce along with Caitlin Foito, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan. H.E.R. serves as a producer.

