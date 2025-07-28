‘Sherlock’: 7 Best Sherlock & John Moments, Ranked

It’s been 15 years since BBC’s Sherlock first graced our screens on July 25, 2010 (crazy, I know). Time has flown by since Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Doctor John Watson (Martin Freeman) first met in Molly Hooper’s (Louise Brealey) lab. And since then, it has been a wild ride. Fights, scandals, marriage (not to each other, much to some fans’ dismay), and death, the two have gone through it all during the four-season run. And to the delight of many fans, no matter what happens, the two always come back to each other.

For those who weren’t on Tumblr during the early 2010s, Sherlock is a reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic stories. It gained millions of fans during its run (2010-2017) and became an iconic British television show.

At the heart of the show, of course, is Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson. Throughout the series, the two become inseparable. They may fight and bicker, but they always make up in the end. The pair’s chemistry made the series more than just a standard crime drama and garnered a solid fanbase of die-hard fans.

Their close bond didn’t go unnoticed. Throughout the show, numerous characters would comment on the relationship and how it seemed to be more than just friendship. Was it queer-baiting? Were there actually feelings there? It’s still up for debate, but it’s clear this wasn’t your average friendship. It was something deeper. So, in honor of the 15-year anniversary, let’s look back at the dynamic duo’s iconic moments that captured the hearts of millions of fans. And see our ranking of all 13 Sherlock episodes here.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes in 'Sherlock' - 'The Blind Banker'
BBC

7. Sherlock third wheels John and Sarah’s date (Season 1 Episode 2, “The Blind Banker”)

This is definitely one of the worst first dates in television history, and I’m sure Sherlock third-wheeling didn’t help. What remains is the question, did Sherlock trick John into going to the Chinese circus because he wanted his help with the investigation? Or was Sherlock just jealous that John was directing his attention elsewhere?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as John Watson in 'Sherlock' -
BBC

6. Sherlock and John live on (Season 4 Episode 3, “The Final Problem”)

Sherlock and John have had their ups and downs throughout the series, but they always come back together in the end. This montage, posthumously narrated by John’s late wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), shows the duo carrying on with their life after encountering Sherlock’s sister, Eurus (Siân Brooke). They solve crimes, interview people, and spend time with their friends and family (and John’s adorable baby). While the finale left a lot to be desired, this final moment was a sweet way to wrap up the series.

Martin Freeman as John Watson, Toby Jones as Culverton Smith, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes in 'Sherlock' - 'The Lying Detective'
BBC

5. Sherlock puts himself in danger to save John (Season 4 Episode 2, “The Lying Detective”)

Don’t try this at home, kids. In an effort to force John to “save” him, Sherlock goes on a heroin-fueled bender, risking double kidney failure and almost getting himself killed. All this to save John from his depression after Mary’s death. Isn’t that sweet?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Andrew Scott as Jim Moriarty in 'Sherlock' - 'His Final Vow'
BBC

4. Sherlock comes back to life after realizing John is in danger (Season 3 Episode 3, “His Final Vow”)

After getting shot by Mary, Sherlock quickly accepts his fate to die. He even flatlines for a bit. That is, until he realizes (via a hallucination of Andrew Scott‘s Jim Moriarty) that if he died, John would be in danger.

Martin Freeman as John Watson in 'Sherlock' - 'A Study in Pink' Season 1 Episode 1
BBC

3. John saves Sherlock (Season 1 Episode 1, “A Study in Pink”)

Nothing brings people together like one person saving the other — or covering up a murder. When Sherlock is faced in a life-or-death game of wits, John puts an end to it by shooting Sherlock’s challenger. In a high-stakes show, there was always hope that when one of them was in danger, the other would save them. What a way to start a friendship.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes in 'Sherlock' - 'The Reichenbach Fall'
BBC

2. Sherlock fakes his death (Season 2 Episode 3, “The Reichenbach Fall”)

There are so many moments throughout this episode that really highlight their relationship, but Sherlock faking his death to protect John and everyone he cares about from being murdered by assassins, and John’s touching speech at Sherlock’s grave, really represents how much the two mean to each other.

Amanda Abbington as Mary Morstan, Martin Freeman as John Watson, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes in 'Sherlock' - 'Sign of Three'
BBC

1. Sherlock’s best man speech (Season 3 Episode 2, “Sign of Three”)

While John asking Sherlock to be his best man and John’s stag night were also great moments, Sherlock’s best man speech is especially touching (which is surprising for the high-functioning sociopath). It starts off a bit rough, but it makes the rest of the speech even more meaningful.

“Today, you sit between the woman you have made your wife and the man you’ve saved,” he said. “In short, the two people who love you most in all this world. And I know I speak for Mary as well when I say we will never let you down and we have a lifetime ahead to prove that.”

