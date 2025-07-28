‘Sherlock’: 7 Best Sherlock & John Moments, Ranked

It’s been 15 years since BBC’s Sherlock first graced our screens on July 25, 2010 (crazy, I know). Time has flown by since Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Doctor John Watson (Martin Freeman) first met in Molly Hooper’s (Louise Brealey) lab. And since then, it has been a wild ride. Fights, scandals, marriage (not to each other, much to some fans’ dismay), and death, the two have gone through it all during the four-season run. And to the delight of many fans, no matter what happens, the two always come back to each other.

For those who weren’t on Tumblr during the early 2010s, Sherlock is a reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic stories. It gained millions of fans during its run (2010-2017) and became an iconic British television show.

At the heart of the show, of course, is Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson. Throughout the series, the two become inseparable. They may fight and bicker, but they always make up in the end. The pair’s chemistry made the series more than just a standard crime drama and garnered a solid fanbase of die-hard fans.

Their close bond didn’t go unnoticed. Throughout the show, numerous characters would comment on the relationship and how it seemed to be more than just friendship. Was it queer-baiting? Were there actually feelings there? It’s still up for debate, but it’s clear this wasn’t your average friendship. It was something deeper. So, in honor of the 15-year anniversary, let’s look back at the dynamic duo’s iconic moments that captured the hearts of millions of fans. And see our ranking of all 13 Sherlock episodes here.