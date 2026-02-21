For over 130 years, Professor James Moriarty has been causing mayhem, mischief, and general malevolence everywhere he goes, but particularly when it comes to undermining his great foe, the master of deduction, Sherlock Holmes.

Created in 1893 by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for the short story “The Final Problem,” Moriarty was a brilliant mathematician who pulled the strings of London’s criminal underworld. More than a mere plot device designed to challenge the world’s greatest detective, he was a criminal strategist who operated with precision and patience, a paragon of intellect whose carefully orchestrated machinations made him Sherlock Holmes’ most formidable and enduring adversary.

Like Mr. Holmes himself, the great Moriarty has undergone several makeovers, evolutions, and reinterpretations in recent years, with adaptations altering how the character looks, sounds, or even presenting Moriarty as a different gender. Yet through every reinvention, the essence remains unchanged: the ultimate foil to Holmes, a shadow equal whose intellect, cunning, and capacity for manipulation exist solely to challenge the great detective at every turn.

With Donal Finn set to debut his own take on Sherlock Holmes’ most formidable foe in Guy Ritchie‘s Young Sherlock, the timing couldn’t be more fitting to revisit and rank the most memorable modern television versions of the legendary villain, Professor James Moriarty.

Young Sherlock, Season 1, Premieres March 1, Prime Video