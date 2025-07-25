Across seven years, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman played consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson on the BBC series. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories, Sherlock, which premiered 15 years ago (on July 25, 2010), was only 13 episodes (it doesn’t look like there will ever be more), but each installment was feature-length, running 85-90 minutes, and it worked.

The series began with John meeting Sherlock, getting caught up in a case with him, and moving in to 221B Baker Street, and after that, well, it was history. As they tackled cases, John wrote about them on his blog, iconic imagery made its way into the series (including the deerstalker), Andrew Scott both charmed and disturbed as the villain James Moriarty, and the series took some turns that didn’t always work as well as others.

Below, we’re ranking all 13 episodes of Sherlock. Let us know your ranking in the comments section.

