Looks like fans of Ballard won’t be left in the lurch after Season 1’s bombshell cliffhanger: The detective drama has officially been renewed.

On Monday, October 6, Prime Video announced that Ballard will return for a second season. Starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard and based on Michael Connelly‘s best-selling novels, the hit series has reached audiences in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We’re so grateful to have the chance to continue Ballard’s story. It’s a pleasure to dive deeper into these characters and this world, and seeing audiences resonate with their stories is incredibly rewarding, said Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood, Ballard co-showrunners and executive producers. “We get to work with such a talented, dedicated team who bring this universe to life – and we’re thrilled to be able to continue doing just that. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve cooked up!”

Here is everything we know so far about Season 2 of the hit Prime Video show.

What is Ballard about?

A spinoff from Bosch: Legacy, the first season of Ballard follows Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), a former homicide detective who’s reassigned to run a tiny, underfunded cold case unit composed largely of volunteers and reserve officers after speaking out against her sexual assault and being punished for her efforts. Soon, Ballard and her team uncover a serial killer operating in the shadows of Los Angeles. As Ballard and her crew dig deeper, they encounter corruption and cover-ups within the LAPD itself.

How did Ballard Season 1 end?

In the finale, the season ended on a cliffhanger: Ballard’s attacker, Detective Robert Olivas (Ricardo Chavira), was found dead under unclear circumstances, and Ballard, despite being hailed as a hero for her work on closing the high-profile cold case, was hauled away by police as their top suspect.

Executive producer and author of the Ballard novels Michael Connelly stated: “It’s a great privilege to have my characters brought to life on screen season after season, and it’s thanks to the fans continuing to tune in that we’re able to do so. I’m especially grateful to Maggie Q for embodying Renee so perfectly, honoring the character as we take her into the next stage of her journey.”

Who stars in Ballard?

Maggie Q continues to portray the role of Detective Renée Ballard, who heads the cold case division of the LAPD. The character is also a recurring figure in Michael Connelly’s novels, including The Dark Hours, Desert Star, and The Waiting.

The show draws on the novels for her character and backstory as it creates a complicated portrait of the detective.

In addition to Q, the cast includes Courtney Taylor as Samira Parker, a former officer who returns to the force at Ballard’s request. Also on board is John Carroll Lynch as Thomas Laffont, a retired former police partner who returns to help Ballard run the cold case department.

Rounding out the cast is Rebecca Field as Colleen Hatteras, an eccentric volunteer who believes her “intuition” could help solve cases, Victoria Moroles as Martina Castro, a sharp legal intern who is eager to prove her worth, and Amy Hill as Ballard’s grandmother Tutu.

When will Season 2 premiere?

That is unknown at the time, but please check back for updates.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! But please check back.

Ballard, Season 2, TBA, Prime Video