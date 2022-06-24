The Bachelorette Season 19 is changing the game forever. For the time ever, two women will lead the reality dating series. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s search for love begins Monday, July 11 on ABC, and 32 men will be vying for their attention.

Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelorette after meeting Gabby and Rachel during Season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, which Bachelor Nation recalls as one of the most heartbreaking endings in the show’s run. Gabby, Rachel, and Susie were all thrown for a loop when Clayton declared his love for all three of them and had sex with both Gabby and Rachel in the Fantasy Suites.

This revelation made Susie leave, and then Clayton introduced the now leading ladies to his family. But he eventually got Susie to come back and later broke up with Gabby and Rachel simultaneously in a hotel room. Clayton ended up with Susie in the end, but Gabby and Rachel got to have their final say in a dramatic After the Final Rose ceremony.

With two leads this season, some fans are concerned Gabby and Rachel will be pitted against each other. Hopefully, that’s not the case. But below, you can find all of their cast’s Instagrams so you can dabble in some social media stalking before the July 11 premiere.