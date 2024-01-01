Here Are the Most Anticipated Anime Releases of Winter 2024

One Piece, Metallic Rouge, Solo Leveling
Crunchyroll

After a highly anticipated Summer 2023, the winter anime season of 2024 kicks off this January, with Crunchyroll and a few other streaming platforms/networks set to unveil over 40 new, returning, and ongoing series to a global audience.

Anticipated highlights include the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, the Egghead Island arc in One Piece, and the debut of the original sci-fi series Metallic Rogue from Studio Bones. And that’s before we dive into the offerings from Netflix and the anime releases without an international release planned yet (although, we will update our selections when this changes).

Discover some of the most anticipated series to watch out for below:

Crunchyroll Metallic Rouge
Crunchyroll

Metallic Rouge, Season 1, January 10, Crunchyroll

In a world where humans coexist with androids called Neans, a group known as the Immortal Nine rises up against society. Tasked with disposing of the revolters, a Nean named Rouge Redstar (aka Metal Rouge) and investigator Naomi Orthmann head to Mars to track them down…but first, Rouge wants some chocolate.

Crunchyroll Villainess Level 99 I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord - JP KV
Crunchyroll

Villainess Level 99, Season 1, January 9, Crunchyroll

This college kid wants nothing more than a quiet life. So when she’s reborn as Yumiella, the hidden villainess of an Otome RPG, she’s not exactly thrilled. Still yearning for peace, she abandons her evil duties to live a more discreet life. Until her gamer side kicks in and she accidentally reaches level 99! Now, everyone suspects that she’s the infamous Demon Lord. What future awaits her?

The Dangers of my Heart Season 2

The Dangers of my Heart, Season 2, January 7, TBA

Kyoutaro Ichikawa may appear like a typical middle schooler, but his heart is filled with murderous fantasies. It is, therefore, not surprising that Anna Yamada, the class idol, is constantly in his thoughts as the person he wants to kill the most. He unintentionally starts a meeting with Yamada while reading alone in his favorite school library, and she shows up to sneakily feast on her favorite candies and sweets. Ichikawa learns how much of a ditz Yamada is via their conversations and is forced to cheer her on from the sidelines. Yamada herself can’t help but tease Ichikawa nonstop because of his agitated responses. The distant connection between the two deepens into something more than just library acquaintances due to various daily interactions. Ichikawa might eventually understand that his violent fantasies have changed into something else.

Banished from the Hero's Party Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll

Banished from the Hero's Party, Season 2, January 7, Crunchyroll

A once-great Hero is now living the slow life. Red, shunned from his adventuring party, spends his days running an apothecary. He lives with his lifelong love, Princess Rit, and his sister, Ruti. They indulge in moments of bliss, like soaking in serene hot springs and enjoying delicious meals with a view. No matter what happens to the world around them, these happy moments will be unchanged.

Crunchyroll One Piece - Egghead Island Arc KV
Crunchyroll

One Piece, Season 21, January 6, Crunchyroll

The stage is set for a new adventure on the Future Island of “Egghead”. What awaits the Straw Hat Pirates when they finally meet the famous Dr. Vegapunk, the genius scientist of the Navy, and explore his research lab?

Crunchyroll Solo Leveling
Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling, Season 1, January 6, Crunchyroll

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Blue Exorcist Season 3

Blue Exorcist Season 3, January 6, TBA

Beloved anime series Blue Exorcist is making a comeback after an extended break, bringing new life into its enthusiastic and dedicated fandom. The upcoming third season will delve into the Illuminati Saga, where the main characters must face off against the formidable Illuminati organization. The Illuminati’s ambitious aim is to unite the realms of humans and devils, posing a substantial hurdle for our heroes.

Netflix Delicious in Dungeon
Netflix

Delicious in Dungeon, Season 1, January 4, Netflix

The knight Laios sets out with a skilled party to claim the treasure of a lost kingdom buried deep beneath the graveyard of a small village. Unfortunately, they were bested by a Flame Dragon, who ate Laios’s little sister, Farin. Although the party managed to teleport out of the dungeon, they left their equipment behind and were penniless. Demoralized, the party broke up. Now Laios must tackle the dungeon again, and with only one month to save Farin before she is digested.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3
Crunchyroll

Classroom of the Elite Season 3, January 3, Crunchyroll

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and his classmates have finally advanced to Class C, but a tumultuous third term lies ahead. They face an exam known as the “mixed training camp,” a co-ed test in which all classes must work together to achieve high scores. Not only are students forced into unpredictable groups with former enemies, but those who fail to reach the benchmark will be expelled!

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage S2
Crunchyroll

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage, Season 2, January 2, Crunchyroll

With no written rules, the real world is hard for gamer Tomozaki Fumiya, but he’s about to get the experience he needs from a seasoned player.

Netflix Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation
Netflix

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, January TBA, Netflix

Premiering in January 2024, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation unfolds an action-packed narrative featuring Ryuma, a samurai navigating a world disrupted by an ominous force—a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction.

Savvy One Piece fans will know the name Ryuma from the Thriller Bark arc of the One Piece story. Any connection between One Piece and Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has yet to be announced.

Mashle S2 Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll

Mashle Season 2, TBA, Crunchyroll

This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In this world of magic, Mash Burnedead attends Magic School. To protect this quiet life with his family, he sets his sights on becoming a “Divine Visionary,” the elite of the elite, while hiding the fact that he can’t use magic. He surpasses the best and brightest of the wizarding world with his ripped muscles and faces the Divine Visionary Candidate Selection Exam. The second cour curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!

