Here Are the Most Anticipated Anime Releases of Winter 2024

After a highly anticipated Summer 2023, the winter anime season of 2024 kicks off this January, with Crunchyroll and a few other streaming platforms/networks set to unveil over 40 new, returning, and ongoing series to a global audience.

Anticipated highlights include the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, the Egghead Island arc in One Piece, and the debut of the original sci-fi series Metallic Rogue from Studio Bones. And that’s before we dive into the offerings from Netflix and the anime releases without an international release planned yet (although, we will update our selections when this changes).

Discover some of the most anticipated series to watch out for below: