Here Are the Most Anticipated Anime Releases of Summer 2023

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Bleach JuJutsu Kaisen and Rouronin Kenshin
Hulu;Crunchyroll;Nobuhiro Watsuki/​SHUEISHA, Rurouni Kenshin Committee

2023 is looking to be a big year for anime adaptations, especially considering the long-anticipated second season of JuJutsu Kaisen is on the horizon alongside the return of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and a few fan-favorite mangas.

Last year was a big year for anime films in the United States, with the record-smashing debut of JuJutsu Kaisen 0, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and One Piece Film: Red making huge splashes at the box office.

This year had already seen a bevy of anime series debuting during the winter schedule than ever before, which included premieres from Trigun Stampede, Vinland Saga Season 2, and Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement, among others. And the summer is looking to introduce just as many series with variety, nostalgia, and off-kilter comedy.

Check out our top picks for the most anticipated anime coming during Summer 2023.

 

Helck Key Art
HIDIVE

Helck - July 2023, HIDIVE

In the world of Helck, the Demon Empire organizes a tournament to determine the future Demon King. The frontrunner for victory is Helck, a compassionate human who claims his desire for the throne is to vanquish his own kind. However, suspicions arise regarding Helck’s true intentions. As dark forces conspire, Red Vamirio, one of the empire’s Four Heavenly Kings, embarks on a quest to uncover the reasons behind Helck’s immense support among certain demons and unravel his secret plans. The new generation of Shounen anime fans love some demon stories, and this one isn’t rewriting the formula, but the protagonist’s hate for humanity makes Helck an interesting protagonist. It’s a fresh take on Shounen main characters, and the premise is exciting.

Mushoku Tensei- Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Crunchyroll

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 – July 2, 2023, Crunchyroll

When a 34-year-old underachiever otaku gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact! The second season is set to focus on protagonist Rudeus’s search for his missing mother, Zenith. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the most popular isekai anime around, and Season 2 looks like it will be an emotional rollercoaster.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Part 2
Crunchyroll

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Part 2 - July 14, 2023, Crunchyroll

The second season of The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! (not to be confused with The Devil Is A Part-Timer! Season 2), It is coming much faster than the nine years it initially took for the series to continue. Weird naming conventions aside, the story follows the Devil in modern-day Tokyo after a hero foils his plan of conquering the world. With no real-world skills, the Devil is forced to make ends meet by flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer.

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today - July 8, 2023, TBS & MBS

Saku and her cat, Yukichi, lead a tranquil existence. Saku works diligently, and in the solitude of their home, she shares her life with an extraordinary feline companion. Yukichi, a peculiar cat, stands tall and walks upright on two legs. Unlike typical cats who chase toy mice, Yukichi spends his time perusing supermarket flyers for great bargains and maintaining a pristine household. With such an exceptional pet, it becomes difficult to discern who is truly caring for whom. The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today has a hilarious premise, and Yukichi’s design alone will make you laugh. This slice-of-life comedy may even make you envious and wish you had a cat to do all the chores like Saku has. There’s no streaming confirmation yet, but we assume a Crunchyroll debut will likely happen sometime after its Japan premiere.

Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead
Twitter; ©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead - July 9, 2023, Hulu

24-year-old Akira Tendo observes a zombie movie in a cluttered apartment with curious envy. His spirit has been drained over the past three difficult years, toiling away at a soul-crushing Japanese company. He lacks the courage to confess his feelings to his co-worker, Ohtori.

However, everything takes a turn one morning when he discovers his landlord feasting on another tenant. Zombies swiftly overrun the city, and amidst the chaos, Akira experiences a newfound vitality as he flees for survival. It’s a hilarious premise for a zombie-based seinen that’s rarely seen. If returning to the office post-covid has got a goose in your frock, live vicariously through Akira in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Rurouni Kenshin
Nobuhiro Watsuki/​SHUEISHA, Rurouni Kenshin Committee

Rurouni Kenshin - July 2023, Fuji TV

In this reimagined anime rendition of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s iconic manga, the focus is on Kenshin Himura, Kaoru Kamiya, Sanosuke Sagara, and Yahiko Myojin. Rurouni Kenshin transports us to the original manga narrative, tracing Kenshin Himura’s profound journey. Once renowned as a dreaded assassin during the Meiji Restoration, he now strives to distance himself from a life of violence, encountering both formidable allies and adversaries on his epic quest. It was one of the first anime to debut on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block back in the day, ensuring some seasoned anime fans will tune in. Although there’s no official streaming plan to release the series, it is currently slated to premiere on Fuji TV in Japan.

JuJutsu Kaisen S2
Crunchyroll

JuJutsu Kaisen Season 2 - July 6, 2023, Crunchyroll

One of the biggest anime/manga properties of the modern era is making its return this summer. In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Itadori trains to grow stronger, while Yuta Okkotsu (who we met in the majorly successful Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) is teased. Itadori maintains control of his body and joins Jujutsu High School to track down curses in exchange for his freedom. Gojo, Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara unite to safeguard the world. The Season 2 preview also reveals insights into the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs.

Bleach TYBW
Hulu

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - July 6, 2023, Hulu

After a successful anime revival after over a decade of waiting, fans have been clamoring for the continuation of the Thousand-Year Bllood War arc. The second installment adapts the manga from Chapter 542 onwards. Part 1 concluded on a high note, with Ichigo enhancing his powers and weapons. The main antagonist, Yhwach, made a significant impact on the story. With the stage set, an intense confrontation between the Sternritters and the Soul Society is imminent. Equipped with a new Zanpakuto, Ichigo prepares to face Yhwach’s forces head-on. Even though ˆ had a record-breaking couple of years, the anticipation can’t match the return of one of the Big 3 Shonen series.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Helck

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Rurouni Kenshin (2023)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

