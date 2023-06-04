Here Are the Most Anticipated Anime Releases of Summer 2023

2023 is looking to be a big year for anime adaptations, especially considering the long-anticipated second season of JuJutsu Kaisen is on the horizon alongside the return of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and a few fan-favorite mangas.

Last year was a big year for anime films in the United States, with the record-smashing debut of JuJutsu Kaisen 0, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and One Piece Film: Red making huge splashes at the box office.

This year had already seen a bevy of anime series debuting during the winter schedule than ever before, which included premieres from Trigun Stampede, Vinland Saga Season 2, and Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement, among others. And the summer is looking to introduce just as many series with variety, nostalgia, and off-kilter comedy.

Check out our top picks for the most anticipated anime coming during Summer 2023.