Best Onscreen Depictions of Andy Warhol in TV & Movies (PHOTOS)

A trio of Andys: Antony Starr in 'Samo Lives,' Evan Peters in 'American Horror Story,' and David Bowie in 'Basquiat'
Pop artist Andy Warhol became a major figure in the 1960s art scene thanks to his colorful Campbell’s soup cans, his iconic Marilyn Monroe diptych, his experimental films, and the creation of his famed artist collective, The Factory. But his flamboyant personality and fascination with fame made him more than just an artist as he became a cultural phenomenon, blurring the lines between art, celebrity, and commerce in ways that continue to influence pop culture today.

Over the years, Warhol has been portrayed in numerous films and television shows that celebrate (and parody) his life, his art, and the eccentric circle of muses, celebrities, and outsiders who surrounded him. Each depiction offers a different lens on the man behind the pop art persona, ranging from visionary artist to angry, undercover interplanetary agent. Most recently, Antony Starr (a.k.a. Homelander from The Boys) has stepped into the role, offering another unique take on the artist.

Here is a look at the best (and funniest) portraits of the artist over the years in the media.

BASQUIAT, from left: Jeffrey Wright as Jean Michel Basquiat, David Bowie as Andy Warhol, Gary Oldman, Dennis Hopper, 1996. ©Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection
David Bowie in Basquiet

In the biopic Basquiat, David Bowie perfectly captured Warhol’s gentler side as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s (Jeffrey Wright) mentor and friend. Also pictured: Dennis Hopper as Bruno Bischofberger and Gary Oldman as Albert Milo).

Evan Peters in American Horror Story: Cult

Evan Peters played Warhol in the American Horror Story: Apocalypse episode, “Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag.” In the episode, Warhol’s relationship with radical feminist Valerie Solanas (played by Lena Dunham) is depicted, culminating in her infamous assassination attempt.

FACTORY GIRL, Guy Pearce as Andy Warhol, 2006. ©Weinstein Company LLC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Guy Pearce in Factory Girl

Guy Pearce played the artist in Factory Girl, which explored his relationship with Edie Sedpredatory gwick (Sienna Miller).

 

Conan O'Brien in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Conan O'Brien in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Conan O’Brien played the artist as a guest at Wolfman Jack’s (Jack Black) big Hollywood party in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

I SHOT ANDY WARHOL, Jared Harris as Andy Warhol, 1996, © Samuel Goldwyn/courtesy Everett Collection
Jared Harris in I Shot Andy Warhol

Jared Harris portrayed Andy Warhol in the 1996 independent biographical film, I Shot Andy Warholwhich focused his relationship with Valerie Solanas (Lili Taylor).

THE LOVE BOAT: PICTURE FROM THE PAST, 1977-1986, Vera Perez, Andy Warhol, Laura Dear, 10/12/85

Andy Warhol on The Love Boat

Andy Warhol played himself in an episode of The Love Boat, with his version wanting to paint a picture of fellow cruise enthusiast, Marion Ross.

Bill Hader as Andy Warhol in 'Men in Black 3'
Bill Hader in Men in Black 3

In Men in Black 3, Bill Hader plays Andy Warhol, who is actually Agent W, a belligerent undercover agent posing as an artist.

John Cameron Mitchell in Vinyl
John Cameron Mitchell in Vinyl

John Cameron Mitchell stepped into the role of the artist in the episode “Yesterday Once More” of HBO’s Vinyl.

Crispin Glover as Andy Warhol in 'The Doors'
Crispin Glover in The Doors

Though he’s onscreen for only a a few moments, Crispin Glover’s take on Warhol in The Doors is spot-on in tone — deadpan, soft-spoken, and unnervingly odd.

Jack McBrayer as Andy Warhol in Urban Myths

Jack McBrayer in Urban Myths

In Urban Myths, the episode “Marilyn Monroe and Billy Name,” explores Warhol’s Factory era with Jack McBrayer as the artist.

Greg Travis as Andy Warhol in Watchmen
Greg Travis in Watchmen

Greg Travis played Warhol in the jaw-dropping beginning montage of 2009’s Watchmen.

Antony Starr in Samo Lives

Antony Starr, known for his role as Homelander in The Boys, is nearly unrecognizable as Andy Warhol in the upcoming Basquiat biopic, Samo Lives. Kelvin Harrison Jr., will play the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Though we have yet to see him in action, Starr’s transformation is dead on.

