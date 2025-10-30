Pop artist Andy Warhol became a major figure in the 1960s art scene thanks to his colorful Campbell’s soup cans, his iconic Marilyn Monroe diptych, his experimental films, and the creation of his famed artist collective, The Factory. But his flamboyant personality and fascination with fame made him more than just an artist as he became a cultural phenomenon, blurring the lines between art, celebrity, and commerce in ways that continue to influence pop culture today.

Over the years, Warhol has been portrayed in numerous films and television shows that celebrate (and parody) his life, his art, and the eccentric circle of muses, celebrities, and outsiders who surrounded him. Each depiction offers a different lens on the man behind the pop art persona, ranging from visionary artist to angry, undercover interplanetary agent. Most recently, Antony Starr (a.k.a. Homelander from The Boys) has stepped into the role, offering another unique take on the artist.

Here is a look at the best (and funniest) portraits of the artist over the years in the media.