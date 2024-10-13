Amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Scandal, Where Are His ‘Making the Band’ Bands?

Reality TV fame doesn’t always translate into music-industry success, as many winners of American Idol and victors of The Voice can attest. Like those other televised star searches, Making the Band had mixed results by the time its last installment aired 15 years ago.

When it debuted, Making the Band seemed like an opportunity of a lifetime for aspiring musicians: a chance to jumpstart a career under the mentorship of high-profile veterans. In ABC’s Making the Band, that mentor was boy band producer Lou Pearlman. In MTV’s continuation of the series, Sean “Diddy” Combs coached the aspirants.

In a distressing epilogue to Making the Band, both Pearlman and Combs are now the subjects of scandals. Pearlman, who died in 2016, was convicted of money laundering in 2007; Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. (He has pleaded not guilty.)

But what about the bands themselves? After all, these groups are far more than their former mentors. Read on for updates on O-Town — the boy band Pearlman organized — and Da Band, Danity Kane, Day26, and Donnie Klang — the musical acts that Combs oversaw.