After a couple of mini-crossovers — including Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order and Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on SVU — there will be a two-hour event bringing these two Dick Wolf shows together next month.

A Law & Order and SVU crossover will air on Thursday, April 17, at 8/7c. That’s also the same day that Organized Crime Season 5 premieres on Peacock (with its first two episodes) — and the first episode will air after the crossover on NBC, at 10/9c. (The series was moved over to the streaming service after four seasons.)

With Organized Crime reclaiming its 10/9 slot on April 17, that will lead to a change for Found that week. It will move to Monday, April 14, before resuming airing on Thursdays on April 24.

In the Law & Order and SVU crossover, a mysterious phone call to Captain Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and ADA Price (Hugh Dancy) team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.

Season 5 of the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

After seeing Benson and Baxter together earlier this season, Goldwyn told TV Insider he was hoping for more of that. We should get that with this crossover. “I think he likes [that she doesn’t back down]. I think he recognizes that in her. Benson’s got quite a formidable reputation as a cop and all that she has achieved. So I think Baxter’s been very impressed with her,” he said. “And then when they meet, they just kind of click as people. I think there’s the kind of mutual respect that they seem to have for one another, which also can be — they don’t like pushing back on each other, which I know from Baxter’s point of view, he finds that very attractive.”

What are you hoping to see from the Law & Order and SVU crossover? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order and SVU Crossover, Thursday, April 17, 8/7c, NBC