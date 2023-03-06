Which Winners of ‘The Voice’ Have Reached the Billboard Hot 100 List?

NBC singing competition The Voice returns for Season 23 on March 6, with Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan serving as coaches for the first time and Blake Shelton sitting in his Big Red Chair for the last time. But will the show’s new season finally turn a singer into a chart-topping star?

Not likely. So far, only one winner of The Voice, Season 1 victor Javier Colon, has reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Rival singing competition American Idol, meanwhile, made superstars out of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Carrie Underwood in its first few seasons.

Winners of The Voice land Universal Music Group recording contracts through the show, but past champs told the New York Post in 2021 that they felt unsupported once the cameras stop rolling.

“It was sort of like, ’I got this record deal, but what do I do now?’ ” Alisan Porter said. “Once you win, they’re on to the next season within two months, and you’re a has-been.”

Added Sawyer Fredericks: “Everybody thinks that the person should be set. That’s not the case.”

Even Shelton and former Voice judge Adam Levine have called out Universal’s treatment of the winners. “Year after year … they win this record deal with Universal, and so many times, the ball’s been dropped,” Shelton said on Entertainment Tonight in 2020, per the Post. Levine, for his part, told Howard Stern in 2015 that he and the other coaches do “so much great s—t for these singers, and then they go to a record label … that f—ks it up.”

By our calculations, only the first 13 of the show’s 22 winners so far have reached the Hot 100 — and usually, they’ve only done so during their time on The Voice. Here are those singers, their top-performing tracks, and those tracks’ peak positions on the chart.

Javier Colon
Virginia Sherwood/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Season 1’s Javier Colon

  • “Angel”: No. 64 on July 2, 2011
  • “Stitch by Stitch”: No. 17 on July 16, 2011
  • “Man in the Mirror” (with Adam Levine): No. 45 on July 16, 2011
  • “Fix You”: No. 52 on July 9, 2011
  • “Crazy”: No. 95 on September 20, 2003
Jermaine Paul
Lewis Jacobs/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Season 2’s Jermaine Paul

  • “I Believe I Can Fly”: No. 83 on May 26, 2012
Cassadee Pope
Tyler Golden/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Season 3’s Cassadee Pope

  • “Over You”: No. 25 on December 8, 2012
  • “Wasting All These Tears”: No. 37 on June 22, 2013
  • “Stupid Boy”: No. 40 on December 29, 2012
  • “Think of You” (with Chris Young): No. 40 on April 30, 2016
  • “Cry”: No. 60 on January 5, 2013
  • “Are You Happy Now?”: No. 95 on December 15, 2012
Danielle Bradbery
Trae Patton/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Season 4’s Danielle Bradbery

  • “The Heart of Dixie”: No. 58 on August 3, 2013
  • “Born to Fly”: No. 75 on July 6, 2013
  • “Who I Am”: No. 78 on June 29, 2013
  • “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)”: No. 89 on June 15, 2013
  • “Heads Carolina, Tails California”: No. 91 on June 8, 2013
  • “Please Remember Me”: No. 91 on June 29, 2013
  • “Maybe It Was Memphis”: No. 92 on May 25, 2013
Tessanne Chin
Trae Patton/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Season 5’s Tessanne Chin

  • “I Have Nothing”: No. 51 on January 4, 2014
  • “Bridge Over Troubled Water”: No. 64 on December 28, 2013
  • “Let It Be”: No. 76 on January 4, 2014
Josh Kaufman
Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Season 6’s Josh Kaufman

  • “I Can’t Make You Love Me”: No. 71 on May 24, 2014
  • “Stay With Me”: No. 92 on May 10, 2014
Craig Wayne Boyd
Jason Davis/Getty Images for NAMM

Season 7’s Craig Wayne Boyd

  • “My Baby’s Got a Smile on Her Face”: No. 34 on January 3, 2015
  • “The Old Rugged Cross”: No. 59 on December 27, 2014
  • “I Walk the Line”: No. 84 on December 13, 2014
Sawyer Fredericks
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

Season 8’s Sawyer Fredericks

  • “Please”: No. 37 on June 6, 2015
  • “Old Man”: No. 63 on June 6, 2015
  • “Simple Man”: No. 71 on May 16, 2015
  • “A Thousand Years”: No. 94 on May 30, 2015
  • “Imagine”: No. 98 on May 2, 2015
  • “Shine On”: No. 99 on May 23, 2015
  • “Iris”: No. 100 on May 9, 2015
Jordan Smith
Trae Patton/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Season 9’s Jordan Smith

  • “Somebody to Love”: No. 21 on December 26, 2015
  • “Mary Did You Know”: No. 24 on January 2, 2016
  • “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”: No. 30 on December 5, 2015
  • “Hallelujah”: No. 61 on December 19, 2015
  • “Climb Every Mountain”: No. 72 on January 2, 2016
  • “Halo” No. 88 on November 27, 2015
  • “God Only Knows” (with Adam Levine): No. 90 on January 2, 2016
Alisan Porter
Tyler Golden/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Season 10’s Alisan Porter

  • “Down That Road”: No. 100 on June 11, 2016
Sundance Head
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Season 11’s Sundance Head

  • “Darlin’ Don’t Go”: No. 67 on December 31, 2016
  • “At Last”: No. 89 on December 31, 2016
Chris Blue
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Republic Records

Season 12’s Chris Blue

  • “Money on You”: No. 66 on June 10, 2017
Chloe Kohanski
Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Season 13’s Chloe Kohanski

  • “Wish I Didn’t Love You”: No. 69 on January 6, 2018
  • “Total Eclipse of the Heart”: No. 99 on December 16, 2017

