‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary Team Is Delving Into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for Explosive New Series

Investigation Discovery is working on a docuseries about the career and controversies of Sean “Diddy” Combs, which will delve into the “allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul.”

The news of the project comes after Combs was arrested on Monday night (September 16) and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The federal indictment also includes allegations of kidnapping, forced labor, bribery, and other crimes.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV producer Maxine Productions is behind the currently untitled docuseries, which “traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity.”

Combs is currently in federal custody after pleading not guilty at a Manhattan hearing on Tuesday, September 17. He was denied bail. If convicted, the Bad Boys Records founder faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and possibly life in prison.

The charges brought against Combs range from 2008 to the present and claim that the rapper and his associates have “engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

According to The Wrap, the ID docuseries will feature interviews with those who have alleged acts of violence and brutality against Combs, in addition to friends and colleagues of his who knew him before his fame. The show will also include archival footage and reporting from Rolling Stone, spotlighting the toxic power dynamic that silenced many alleged survivors.

The Diddy doc comes after the success of Quiet on Set, which premiered on ID back in March. Quiet on Set unveiled the dark side behind children’s television, detailing alleged sexual abuse, racism, and sexism that took place on several Nickelodeon productions in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Combs docuseries is scheduled to debut in 2025 on ID and Max.