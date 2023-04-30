American Idol is famed for uncovering future stars who go on to have huge success in the singing world and beyond.

Even for those who don’t become household names, the show can be a stepping stone to a career in music. But how many American Idol winners have graced the Billboard Hot 100?

Only Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Carrie Underwood, and Taylor Hicks have made it to No. 1. Underwood has graced the Hot 100 more than 30 times, followed closely by Clarkson, and Season 7’s David Cook who has charted more than 10 times.

During the early days of American Idol winners consistently got a hit single coming out of the show, but that all started to change with Season 13’s winner Caleb Johnson.

In fact, here hasn’t been an Idol winner since 2015 to make the Hot 100. But given the talent in Season 21, that may change soon.

Check the list below to see which American Idol winners have reached the Billboard Hot 100.

