Which ‘American Idol’ Winners Have Reached the Billboard Hot 100?

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Everett Collection

American Idol

 More

American Idol is famed for uncovering future stars who go on to have huge success in the singing world and beyond.

Even for those who don’t become household names, the show can be a stepping stone to a career in music. But how many American Idol winners have graced the Billboard Hot 100?

Only Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Carrie Underwood, and Taylor Hicks have made it to No. 1. Underwood has graced the Hot 100 more than 30 times, followed closely by Clarkson, and Season 7’s David Cook who has charted more than 10 times.

During the early days of American Idol winners consistently got a hit single coming out of the show, but that all started to change with Season 13’s winner Caleb Johnson.

Iam Tongi: 5 Things to Know About 'American Idol' Favorite
Related

Iam Tongi: 5 Things to Know About 'American Idol' Favorite

In fact, here hasn’t been an Idol winner since 2015 to make the Hot 100. But given the talent in Season 21, that may change soon.

Check the list below to see which American Idol winners have reached the Billboard Hot 100.

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

American Idol contestant Kelly Clarkson, Season 1
Ray Mickshaw / 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Season 1’s Kelly Clarkson

  • “A Moment Like This”: No. 1 on October 5, 2002
  • “Miss Independent”: No. 9 on July 19, 2003
  • “Low”: No. 58 on October 11, 2003
  • “Breakaway”: No. 6 on September 20, 2004
  • “Since U Been Gone”: No. 2 on April 09, 2005
  • “Behind These Hazel Eyes”: No. 6 on June 11, 2005
  • “Because Of You”: No. 7 on November 19, 2005
  • “Walk Away”: No. 12 on April 22, 2006
  • “Up To The Mountain”: No. 56 on May 12, 2007
  • “Never Again”: No. 8 on May 12, 2007
  • “Because Of You”: No. 50 on September 15. 2007
  • .“My Life Would Suck Without You”: No. 1 on February 07, 2009
  • “I Do Not Hook Up”: No. 20 on June 20, 2009
  • “Already Gone”: No. 13 on December 19. 2009
  • “All I Ever Wanted”: No. 96 on May 1, 2010
  • “Don’t You Wanna Stay”: No. 31 on April 30, 2011
  • “Mr. Know It All”: No. 10 on November 12, 2011
  • “I Dare You”: No.93 on December 24, 2011
  • “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”: No. 1 on February 18, 2012
  • “Dark Side”: No. 42 on August 25, 2012
  • “Catch My Breath”: No. 19 on February 16, 2013
  • “Don’t Rush”: No. 87 on April 27, 2013
  • “People Like Us”: No. 65 on July 17, 2013
  • “Heartbeat Song”: No. 21 on March 21, 2015
  • “Piece By Piece”: No. 8 on March 19, 2016
  • “Love So Soft”: No. 47 on November 18, 2017
  • “Under The Mistletoe”: No. 59 on December 19, 2020
  • “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)”: No. 79 on January 1, 2022
  • “Underneath The Tree”: No. 12 on January 02, 2021
  • “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”: No. 76 on January 7, 2023
American Idol 2 semi-finalist Ruben Studdard
Everett Collection / 20th Century Fox

Season 2’s Ruben Studdard

  • “Flying Without Wings”: No. 2 on June 28, 2003
  • “Sorry 2004”: No. 9 on February 28, 2004
  • “Change Me”: No. 4 on November 18, 2006
American Idol 3 winner Fantasia Barrino
Fox/Ray Mickshaw / Everett Collection

Season 3’s Fantasia

  • “I Believe”: No. 1 on July 10, 2004
  • “Truth Is”: No. 21 on March 26, 2005
  • “Baby Mama”: No. April 2, 2005
  • “Free Yourself”: No. 41 on July 30, 2005
  • “When I See U”: No. 32 on August 11, 2007
  • “Bittersweet”: No. 74 on September 11, 2010
  • “Without Me”: No. 74 on July 20, 2013
Carrie Underwood - Season 4 of American Idol
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Season 4’s Carrie Underwood

  • “When You Tell Me That You Love Me”: No. 39 on May 7, 2005
  • “Inside Your Heaven”: No. 1 on July 2, 2005
  • “Jesus Take The Wheel”: No. 20 on March 25, 2006
  • “Don’t Forget To Remember Me”: No. 49 on June 17, 2006
  • “So Small”: No 17 on April 14, 2007
  • “I’ll Stand by You”: No. 56 on May 12, 2007
  • “Before He Cheats”: No. 8 on June 2, 2007
  • “Wasted”: No. 37 on September 15, 2007
  • Do You Hear What I Hear”: No. 90 on January 5, 2008
  • “Praying for Time”: No. 27 on April 26, 2008
  • “All-American Girl”: No. 27 on March 22, 2008
  • “Last Name”: No. 19 on June 7, 2008
  • “Just A Dream”: No. 29 on November 29, 2008
  • “Home Sweet Home”: No. 21 on March 28, 2009
  • “Cowboy Casanova”: No. 11 on October 10, 2009
  • “I Told You So”: No. 9 on April 4, 2009
  • “Temporary Home”: No. 41 on April 3, 2010
  • “Undo It”: No. 23 on June 26, 2010
  • “Mama’s Song”: No. 56 on December 25, 2010
  • “Remind Me”: No. 17 on August 27, 2011
  • “Good Girl”: No. 18 on March 17, 2012
  • “Blown Away”: No. 20 on October 27, 2012
  • “Two Black Cadillacs” No. 41 on March 02, 2013
  • “See You Again”: No. 34 on August 31, 2013
  • “Somethin’ Bad”: No. 19 on July 12, 2014
  • “Something In The Water”: No. 24 on October 18, 2014
  • “Little Toy Guns”: No. 47 on July 4, 2015
  • “Smoke Break”: No. 43 on September 12, 2015
  • “Heartbeat”: No. 42 on March 5, 2016
  • “Chruch Bells”: No. 43 on July 9, 2016
  • “Dirty Laundry”: No. 48 on January 21, 2017
  • “The Fighter”: No. 38 on April 22, 2017
  • “The Champion”: No. 47 on January 27, 2018
  • “Cry Pretty”: No. 48 on April 28 on 2018
  • “Love Wins”: No. 83 on January 12, 2019
  • “Southbound”: No. 64 on October 12, 2019
  • “Drinking Alone”: No. 74 on June 20, 2020
  • “If I Didn’t Love You”: No. 15 on August 07, 2021
  • “Silent Night”: No. 94 on January 2, 2021
  • “Favorite Time Of Year”: No. 62 on January 2, 2021
  • “Hallelujah”: No. 54 on January 2, 2021
  • “Ghost Story”: No. 61 on June 25, 2022
Taylor Hicks - Season 5 of American Idol
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Season 5’s Taylor Hicks

  • “Takin’ It to the Streets”: No. 69 on June 10, 2006
  • “Do I Make You Proud”: No. 1 on July 1, 2006
Jordin Sparks - Season 6 of American Idol
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Season 6’s Jordin Sparks

  • “This Is My Now”: No. 15 on June 9, 2007
  • “A Broken Wing”: No. 66 on June 9, 2007
  • “I Who Have Nothing”: No. 80 on June 9, 2007
  • “Tattoo”: No. 8 on December 29, 2007
  • “No Air”: No. 3 on April 26, 2008
  • “Battlefield”: No. 10 on August 8, 2008
  • “One Step At A Time”: No. 17 on September 6, 2008.
  • “I Am Woman”: No 82 on May 28, 2011
David Cook, 'The Top 10 Finalists Perform' - Season 7 of American Idol
Frank Micelotta / 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Season 7’s David Cook

  • “The Time of My Life”: No. 3 on June 7, 2008
  • “Shout To The Lord”: No. 43 on April 26, 2008
  • “Dream Big”: No. 15 on June 7, 2008
  • “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”: No. 22 on June 7, 2008
  • “The World I Know”: No. 28 on June 7, 2008
  • “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”: No. 42 on June 7, 2008
  • “Billie Jean”: No. 47 on June 7, 2008
  • “Always Be My Baby”: No. 67 on June 7, 2008
  • “Hello”: No. 73 on June 7, 2008
  • “The Music of the Night”: No. 77 on June 7, 2008
  • “Eleanor Rigby”: No. 92 on June 7, 2008
  • “I’m Alive”: No. 99 on June 7, 2008
  • “Light On”: No. 17 on October 18, 2008
  • “Come Back To Me”: No. 63 on April 18, 2009
  • “Permanent”: No. 24 on June 6, 2009
Kris Allen, 'Group Two Performs' - Season 8 of American Idol
Michael Becker / 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Season 8’s Kris Allen

  • “No Boundaries”: No. 11 on June 6, 2009
  • “Live Like We’re Dying”: No. 18 on September 21, 2009
  • “Heartless”: No. 16 on June 6, 2009
  • “Apologies”: No. 66 on June 6, 2009
  • “Falling Slowly”: No. 94 on June 6, 2009
  • “Let It Be”: No. 63 on March 13, 2010
Lee DeWyze performs onstage during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Season 9’s Lee DeWyze

  • “Beautiful Day”: No. 24 on June 12, 2010
  • “Hallelujah”: No. 44 on June 12, 2010
  • “Falling Slowly”: No. 66 on June 12, 2010
  • “The Boxers”: No. 88 on June 12, 2010
'American Idol' finalist Scotty McCreery performs at an outdoor concert for local fans at his homecoming celebration
Steve Exum/Getty Images

Season 10’s Scotty McCreery

  • “I Love You This Big”: No. 11 on June 11, 2011
Phillip Phillips performs onstage during Fox's 'American Idol 2012' results show
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Season 11’s Phillip Phillips

  • “Home”: No. 6 on June 9, 2012
  • “We’ve Got Tonite”: No. 97 on June 9, 2012
  • “Gone, Gone, Gone”: No. 24 on September 7, 2013
  • “Raging Fire”: No. 58 on March 22, 2014
American Idol Season 12 Winner Candice Glover performs onstage during Fox's 'American Idol 2013' Finale Results Show
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Season 12’s Candice Glover

  • “I Am Beautiful”: No. 94 on June 1, 2013
American Idol finalist Nick Fradiani performs onstage with Fallout Boy during
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Season 14’s Nick Fradiani

  • “Beautiful Life”: No. 93 on May 20, 2015

American Idol

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Best Lines of the Week: ‘A Train Cover Band — Tram’
Steven Stayner in 'Captive Audience'
2
Murder & More: 5 Hulu True-Crime Docs to Diversify Your Next Binge
Charles Dance in 'Rabbit Hole'
3
‘Rabbit Hole’: Charles Dance Warns ‘Don’t Trust The Finale’