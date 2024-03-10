If there is one thing above all others that American Horror Story’s anthology structure is good for, it is as an actor’s showcase. The genre conventions of horror allow actors to go for broke, playing demonic nuns and serial killers and final girls and addicts. That’s why, despite the show’s infamy for having the wheels come off in the last third of every season, or having entire seasons being deemed skippable at best, we’ve seen some bona fide stars come out of the series, or have their careers revived by it.

After all, where else can you watch Jessica Lange play a conniving nun in one season and a youth-obsessed witch in the next? Or watch Evan Peters play a maniacal right-wing cult leader, along with Andy Warhol, Charles Manson, and Jesus Christ, all in a singular season?

Here, we’ve rounded up the 10 best actors on the show based on the consistency and strength of their various performances on the show, along with some of their must-see roles.