Is Denis O’Hare TV’s Secret Weapon? His 10 Standout Roles of the Past 10 Years (PHOTOS)

The actor joined the formerly “limited” HBO drama for its second season, recurring on the show as Ira Farber, a family lawyer in contract with Mary Louise ( Meryl Streep ).

O’Hare made a big impression on Abbi ( Abbi Jacobson ) and Ilana ( Ilana Glazer ) as they celebrated their “friendiversary” in this Comedy Central gem. He played Terry Hudson, a man who damaged his sex doll with some al fresco fun.

As a guest judge in the ninth season of this VH1 reality competition, O’Hare got to be a contestant for the season’s much-anticipated Snatch Game.

O’Hare picked up the gavel yet again for this CBS All Access spin-off of The Good Wife , with a bearded and bespectacled Judge Charles Abernathy appearing in two episodes.

Playing Jessie — the love interest of Randall’s ( Sterling K. Brown ) biological father, William ( Ron Cephas Jones ) — O’Hare has appeared in four episodes of the NBC family drama and earned an Emmy nomination in the process.

O’Hare has starred in five seasons of this frightful FX anthology, earning Emmy nominations for his role as killer Larry in Murder House and again for his performance as conman Stanley in Freak Show.

O’Hare recurred across seven seasons of this CBS legal drama, playing Judge Charles Abernathy, a Cook County civil court judge who often rules against his own left-leaning political views.

After perusing his filmography, we were going to call Denis O’Hare the hardest working man in show business — but considering all the critically-acclaimed shows and TV movies he has graced, we think he’s actually the secret weapon of the small screen.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 television gigs the repeat Emmy nominee has taken in the past 10 years.