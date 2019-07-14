Is Denis O’Hare TV’s Secret Weapon? His 10 Standout Roles of the Past 10 Years (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
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Denis OHare Roles
Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; Craig Blankenhorn/CBS; HBO
Rob Lowe and Denis O'Hare in Brothers and Sisters
Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Brothers and Sisters

In this award-winning ABC drama, O’Hare played Travis March, a campaign manager working against Robert McAllister (Rob Lowe).

Denis O'Hare as as Judge Charles Abernathy in The Good Wife
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

The Good Wife

O’Hare recurred across seven seasons of this CBS legal drama, playing Judge Charles Abernathy, a Cook County civil court judge who often rules against his own left-leaning political views.

True Blood - Denis OHare
HBO

True Blood

In HBO’s Southern Gothic vampire drama, O’Hare played Russell Edgington, a millennia-old vampire and former Vampire King of Mississippi.

Denis O'Hare as Elias in American Horror Story
Frank Ockenfels/FX

American Horror Story

O’Hare has starred in five seasons of this frightful FX anthology, earning Emmy nominations for his role as killer Larry in Murder House and again for his performance as conman Stanley in Freak Show.

The Normal Heart Denis OHare
HBO

The Normal Heart

The actor re-teamed with AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy for this Emmy-winning HBO movie, playing mayoral assistant Hiram Keebler.

Ron Cephas Jones as William, Denis O'Hare as Jesse in This Is Us - Season 1
Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

This Is Us

Playing Jessie — the love interest of Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones) — O’Hare has appeared in four episodes of the NBC family drama and earned an Emmy nomination in the process.

The Good Fight Denis OHare
CBS

The Good Fight

O’Hare picked up the gavel yet again for this CBS All Access spin-off of The Good Wife, with a bearded and bespectacled Judge Charles Abernathy appearing in two episodes.

RuPaul Denis OHare
VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race

As a guest judge in the ninth season of this VH1 reality competition, O’Hare got to be a contestant for the season’s much-anticipated Snatch Game.

Broad City Denis OHare
Comedy Central

Broad City

O’Hare made a big impression on Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) as they celebrated their “friendiversary” in this Comedy Central gem. He played Terry Hudson, a man who damaged his sex doll with some al fresco fun.

Big Little Lies Denis OHare
HBO

Big Little Lies

The actor joined the formerly “limited” HBO drama for its second season, recurring on the show as Ira Farber, a family lawyer in contract with Mary Louise (Meryl Streep).

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After perusing his filmography, we were going to call Denis O’Hare the hardest working man in show business — but considering all the critically-acclaimed shows and TV movies he has graced, we think he’s actually the secret weapon of the small screen.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 television gigs the repeat Emmy nominee has taken in the past 10 years.

9 Shows to Catch Up on Ahead of the 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS)
Related

9 Shows to Catch Up on Ahead of the 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS)

American Horror Story

Big Little Lies

Broad City

Brothers & Sisters (2006)

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Good Fight

The Good Wife

The Normal Heart

This Is Us

True Blood

Denis O'Hare




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