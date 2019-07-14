Is Denis O’Hare TV’s Secret Weapon? His 10 Standout Roles of the Past 10 Years (PHOTOS)
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After perusing his filmography, we were going to call Denis O’Hare the hardest working man in show business — but considering all the critically-acclaimed shows and TV movies he has graced, we think he’s actually the secret weapon of the small screen.
Click through the gallery above to see 10 television gigs the repeat Emmy nominee has taken in the past 10 years.
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