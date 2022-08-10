Ranking ‘American Horror Stories’ Episodes by Scariness

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of American Horror Stories.]

American Horror Stories has delivered some truly spooky tales. But which of its 10 episodes is the scariest?

Currently airing its second season, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk brought the American Horror Story spinoff to the small screen in July 2021. The anthology series provides some origin stories to characters and plots from the flagship show, but it primarily shares all-new twisted tales. And yes, many of the American Horror Story cast members appear through the first and second season, some in roles from previous seasons.

American Horror Stories Season 1 boasts seven episodes, and Season 2 of the FX on Hulu show has released three new installments so far (new episodes drop Thursdays). Below, we’ve listed all of the American Horror Stories episodes so far, ranked from least scary to the most terrifying.

American Horror Stories, Thursdays, Hulu