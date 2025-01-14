Worlds were always going to collide in AMC‘s Immortal Universe. The cross-pollination of these shows will begin when an Interview With the Vampire character appears in Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3, set to air this Sunday, January 19, but that won’t be the last time these shows reference each other. There’s already hints at another IWTV mention later on in Mayfair‘s second season, and The Talamasca series premiering later this year will provide more connective tissue for this TV universe.

The Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire crossover is not a major crossover event like you’ve seen in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and its sibling series Station 19 or the recent Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover, but it is the first time one of IWTV‘s characters is appearing in Mayfair Witches. The first glint of the crossover was in the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 teaser released in July 2024. Felix (Gabriel Freilich), the New Orleans vampire seen in the IWTV Season 2 finale catchings rats for Lestat (Sam Reid), appeared in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the teaser. The same clip is seen again in a Season 2 preview debuted by TV Insider in December and in AMC’s teaser for the episode (see below).

Lasher is missing, and Rowan must do whatever it takes to bring him back. Even if it means pissing off the rest of the family. An all-new #MayfairWitches premieres Sunday at 9pm, exclusively on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/VpgDaLDYKO — Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) January 13, 2025

Showrunner Esta Spalding confirmed at New York Comic Con 2024 that Felix’s cameo comes in the third episode of Mayfair Witches Season 2. That’s where, according to Spalding, we’ll “really start to feel the connection in the world.” Establishing that connection seems to be the main goal of this crossover for now. There is a romance between Rowan (Alexandra Daddario in the show) and Lestat later on in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, but both shows are far, far away from reaching that point and their adaptations of the characters are demonstrably different from the book material, so that crossover romance might never make sense for AMC’s titles.

But Mark Johnson, executive producer of the Immortal Universe, said at NYCC that there will be “considerable crossover” with IWTV and The Talamasca, adding that characters viewers have “fallen in love with or fallen in hate with” will appear in the new show starring Nicholas Denton, Downton Abbey‘s Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. This would open things up for a Mayfair Witches character like Tongayi Chirisa‘s Ciprien Grieve, a Talamasca agent, to jump over to another show. Chirisa implied that the events of Mayfair‘s Season 2 finale sets up that possibility.

“Without saying too much, a lot of things go down in the season finale that definitely open Sip’s world up in a way that he was not expecting,” Chirisa told Screenrant. “Certain events [from Interview With the Vampire] are mentioned in Mayfair Witches, one of which could be the next mission that Sip needs to go investigate. He may have to pop in and settle some issues with the vampires — I’m just saying. I don’t know, but it seems like we’re heading that way.”

The first teaser for The Talamasca dropped after the Mayfair Witches‘ Season 2 premiere. The video (embedded above) shows McGovern as Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca and the leader of its New York Motherhouse (headquarters). “We watch the witches,” she warns. They watch the vampires, too.

Felix makes his Mayfair Witches debut this Sunday, January 19 on AMC, but it’s far from the first time these shows have mentioned each other. Here, we list every time an IWTV, Mayfair Witches, or Talamasca reference has been made in the Immortal Universe so far. We’ll continue to update this list as the franchise goes on.

Mayfair Witches, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming Sundays on AMC+