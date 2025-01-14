Every Time ‘IWTV’ & ‘Mayfair Witches’ Have Mentioned Each Other (So Far)

Worlds were always going to collide in AMC‘s Immortal Universe. The cross-pollination of these shows will begin when an Interview With the Vampire character appears in Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3, set to air this Sunday, January 19, but that won’t be the last time these shows reference each other. There’s already hints at another IWTV mention later on in Mayfair‘s second season, and The Talamasca series premiering later this year will provide more connective tissue for this TV universe.

The Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire crossover is not a major crossover event like you’ve seen in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and its sibling series Station 19 or the recent Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover, but it is the first time one of IWTV‘s characters is appearing in Mayfair Witches. The first glint of the crossover was in the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 teaser released in July 2024. Felix (Gabriel Freilich), the New Orleans vampire seen in the IWTV Season 2 finale catchings rats for Lestat (Sam Reid), appeared in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the teaser. The same clip is seen again in a Season 2 preview debuted by TV Insider in December and in AMC’s teaser for the episode (see below).

Showrunner Esta Spalding confirmed at New York Comic Con 2024 that Felix’s cameo comes in the third episode of Mayfair Witches Season 2. That’s where, according to Spalding, we’ll “really start to feel the connection in the world.” Establishing that connection seems to be the main goal of this crossover for now. There is a romance between Rowan (Alexandra Daddario in the show) and Lestat later on in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, but both shows are far, far away from reaching that point and their adaptations of the characters are demonstrably different from the book material, so that crossover romance might never make sense for AMC’s titles.

But Mark Johnson, executive producer of the Immortal Universe, said at NYCC that there will be “considerable crossover” with IWTV and The Talamasca, adding that characters viewers have “fallen in love with or fallen in hate with” will appear in the new show starring Nicholas Denton, Downton Abbey‘s Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. This would open things up for a Mayfair Witches character like Tongayi Chirisa‘s Ciprien Grieve, a Talamasca agent, to jump over to another show. Chirisa implied that the events of Mayfair‘s Season 2 finale sets up that possibility.

“Without saying too much, a lot of things go down in the season finale that definitely open Sip’s world up in a way that he was not expecting,” Chirisa told Screenrant. “Certain events [from Interview With the Vampire] are mentioned in Mayfair Witches, one of which could be the next mission that Sip needs to go investigate. He may have to pop in and settle some issues with the vampires — I’m just saying. I don’t know, but it seems like we’re heading that way.”

The first teaser for The Talamasca dropped after the Mayfair Witches‘ Season 2 premiere. The video (embedded above) shows McGovern as Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca and the leader of its New York Motherhouse (headquarters). “We watch the witches,” she warns. They watch the vampires, too.

Felix makes his Mayfair Witches debut this Sunday, January 19 on AMC, but it’s far from the first time these shows have mentioned each other. Here, we list every time an IWTVMayfair Witches, or Talamasca reference has been made in the Immortal Universe so far. We’ll continue to update this list as the franchise goes on.

Steven G. Norfleet as Paul and Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 1
AMC

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1

Paul (Steven G. Norfleet) said there was “plenty of brooms down the street at the Mayfair sisters’ home” to tease his sister, Grace (Kalyne Coleman), for marrying a Baptist and having to “jump a broom” at her wedding. “He’s calling me a witch, Mamaw!” she cried back, establishing the Mayfair’s occult reputation in the show’s world.

Justin Kirk as Raglan James in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 3 - 'No Pain'
AMC

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 3

In Raglan James’ (Justin Kirk) debut scene, he confirmed that “the great conversion” Louis (Jacob Anderson) mentioned in Season 1 (aka a massive uptick in the creation of new vampires) was real. Raglan will be more important down the line, as he’s the main character of Rice’s The Tale of the Body Thief (book four of The Vampire Chronicles). He’s the only Talamasca agent from Rice’s novels to make it into an Immortal Universe adaptation so far. All of the other Talamasca agents are either composites of book characters or new characters entirely. The Talamasca is also making brand new characters instead of pulling from the books (so far).

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy and Justin Kirk as Raglan James in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 6
AMC

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 6

Raglan returned at Daniel’s request, this time knowing that Daniel no longer doubted the existence of the Talamasca. Raglan called Daniel their “asset,” a label the journalist rejected. “You fear Armand, you should fear the other one,” Raglan warned about Louis in this scene. Raglan’s knowledge of Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman), plus the extensive intel archive he provided Daniel to aid his interview, showed how long the Talamasca has been keeping a watchful eye on Louis, Armand, and no doubt Lestat.

Bally Gill as Rashid in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 8

“Real” Rashid (Bally Gill) was revealed as the Talamasca’s man on the inside in Louis and Armand’s home in IWTV‘s Season 2 finale, which also revealed that the vampire Sam Barclay (Christopher Geary) was Talamasca as well (Sam will apparently be back in IWTV Season 3, but Rashid’s potential return is still up in the air). Louis and Daniel also briefly mention the Talamasca after Daniel’s book is published, when Daniel complains that the agency heavily edited his material before publishing. With his book causing such a stir by outing the existence of vampires (even though most humans don’t believe the memoir is nonfiction), we can’t imagine it won’t have serious narrative impact on the Talamasca storylines in the other shows.

Gabriel Freilich as Felix in 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Episode 3
AMC

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3

Freilich’s cameo as Felix is confirmed for Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3, and we know from the teaser that this image is from that episode. But we won’t know the extent of his cameo until the episode comes out.

'Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 1 (L); 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 (R)
AMC

Mayfair Witches Season 2

The December teaser mentioned above included a very quick shot of New Orleans’ St. Louis Cathedral overlooking Jackson Square with two people that look like Lasher and Felix. The shot’s framing (above, right) is similar to a scene from IWTV Season 1 Episode 1 with Louis and Lestat (above, left — of course they chose the St. Louis). Mayfair‘s similar shot feels like it’s meant to be a visual reference to IWTV, and it would be a fitting setting for the crossover.

A woman vampire in 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2
AMC

Mayfair Witches Season 2

This unidentified woman vampire from the trailers will also make an appearance at some point in Mayfair Season 2. In this shot, Sip sees her being held captive in what’s presumably a Talamasca cell.

