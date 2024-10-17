Mayfair Witches is officially coming back this January.

Stars Tongayi Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, and new cast member Alyssa Jirrels, along with showrunner Esta Spalding and Immortal Universe executive producer Mark Johnson, announced the Season 2 premiere date during their New York Comic Con 2024 panel on Thursday, October 17. The panel was preceded by a screening of the Season 2 premiere.

Here’s what we know about Mayfair Witches Season 2, including details shared by the cast and creators during the panel and first-look photos.

When does Mayfair Witches Season 2 premiere?

Mayfair Witches Season 2 premieres Sunday, January 5, 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

Who’s in the Mayfair Witches Season 2 cast?

Alexandra Daddario returns as Rowan, with Jack Huston as Lasher, Chirisa as Ciprien, and Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, among other returning supporting cast. Jirrels plays Moira Mayfair, sister of Tessa, who was killed in Season 1.

Ben Feldman joins the cast as Sam “Lark” Larkin, a book character connected to Rowan’s past, and Ted Levine of Silence of the Lambs plays another book character, Julian Mayfair, father of Cortland.

What happens in Mayfair Witches Season 2?

Here’s the logline for the second season: “Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

The panel revealed a lot of juicy details, including information about the upcoming crossover with Interview With the Vampire as teased in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer. Felix (Gabriel Freilich), Lestat’s vampire fledgling from the IWTV Season 2 finale, makes his debut in the third episode of Mayfair Witches Season 2. That episode is when we “really start to feel the connection in the world” of the universe, Spalding said.

Johnson also revealed that the third series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, The Talamasca (filming now in England), will have “considerable crossover” with Interview With the Vampire.

IWTV characters that viewers have “fallen in love with or fallen in hate with” will appear in The Talamasca, Johnson revealed. Johnson and Spalding made clear that Felix is the primary IWTV crossover in Mayfair‘s second season and that the bulk of their current Immortal Universe crossover plans exist between IWTV and The Talamasca.

Spalding said that “two of the things that I loved the most in the Lasher book,” which are the Julian and Lasher backstories, are in Season 2 of Mayfair. “Both of those stories make it into the show in different forms,” she said during the panel.

“Julian is demented,” Hamlin said in the panel, adding, “No better person than Buffalo Bill to play my father.”

As for Sip, Chirisa said his “main mandate is to get the child [Lasher] to the Talamasca.” Sip also “can’t quite trust his superiors” at the Talamasca and is now making “independent choices” for the first time.

When asked by the moderator, TV Insider’s own Damian Holbrook, if there’s any chance of Sip appearing with the Talamasca in London, Chirisa replied, “Maybe.”

New character Moira is the “black sheep” of the Mayfair family and she’s a mind reader, Jirrels shared.

Prepare for a supernaturally good time.

Mayfair Witches, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 5, 2025, AMC and AMC+