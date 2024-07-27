Mayfair Witches has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Season 2, and it features an apparent crossover with its sister series Interview With the Vampire. The trailer was debuted during the Anne Rice Immortal Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, moderated by TV Insider’s own Damian Holbrook.

First up in the panel was Interview With the Vampire, the first series in the Immortal Universe on AMC. Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, showrunner/executive producer Rolin Jones, and EP Mark Johnson discussed Season 2 and the recently greenlit Season 3 (and debuted the first look at rockstar Lestat while they were at it — see below), and then Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, and new Mayfair stars Ben Feldman and Alyssa Jirrels, came out to discuss their second season, which will officially premiere in 2025 on AMC.

In addition to the trailer, AMC unveiled new cast members for the upcoming second season, which was filmed in New Orleans like Season 1. Gabriel Freilich, who played Felix (Lestat’s 2022 fledgling vampire) in Interview With the Vampire Season 2, appears in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment near the end of the video. Here’s everything we know about Mayfair Witches Season 2.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Trailer

Last we saw Daddario’s Rowan Fielding, she had magically given birth to a new incarnation of Lasher (Jack Huston), the fantastical spirit connected to the women of the Mayfair family for hundreds of years. Lasher’s goal was to be transformed from spirit into flesh, and that goal was realized in the Season 1 finale. Related 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 3 Teaser: Sam Reid Thrills as Rockstar Lestat Things have certainly kicked up a notch in the teaser for Season 2. The action-packed trailer, narrated by Daddario’s Rowan, reveals she’s “taking care” of things in New Orleans. Two vampires are seen in the teaser, one a woman who bares her teeth at Ciprien (Chirisa), and the other is Felix, the fledgling vampire seen serving Lestat in 2022 New Orleans the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 finale. The trailer also shows Hamlin’s Cortland Mayfair being released from his statuesque prison, confirming he’s alive. “I came here like something out of a fairytale to meet my long lost family,” Rowan says. “And I found myself in this other world like through the looking glass. Turns out, I’m a different person than I thought I was. You have no idea what I’m planning.” Flashes of magic and gore (including someone’s chopped off hand!) flash and Feldman and Jirrels’ new characters are seen as Rowan says, “It has to stop. I’m going to take care of it — of him.” Then Lasher appears, his face between Rowan’s hands.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Mayfair Witches will premiere in early 2025 on AMC, streaming on AMC+. An exact release date will be announced at a later time. Season 1 was eight episodes long, so expect the season to be around that length as well.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Plot

AMC shared the logline for Season 2 in its Comic-Con announcement.

“Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston),” it reads. “She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Cast

Joining Daddario, Chirisa, Hamlin, Huston, Feldman, and Jirrels in the cast are Callan McAuliffe (The Duel) as Abel Mayfair, Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Identity) as Annamieke, and Ian Pirie (Halo, The English) as Ian Mayfair. Ted Levine and Thora Birch are previously announced new additions to the cast.

Mayfair Witches, Season 2, 2025, AMC, Streaming on AMC+