Mayfair Witches is “embracing the magic” in Season 2. Premiering Sunday, January 5 at 9/8c on AMC, the second season of the Immortal Universe drama will show Alexandra Daddario‘s Rowan Fielding at her most powerful after birthing Lasher’s (Jack Huston) human form.

In this TV Insider exclusive first look into the new episodes, Daddario, Huston, showrunner Esta Spalding, Tongayi Chirisa, and more stars take fans behind the scenes to preview what’s changing in this leveled-up season. The video above also gives more looks at Thora Birch and Ted Levine as Gifford and Julien Mayfair, two new characters this season pulled straight from Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches book Lasher, as well as new Talamasca agents.

The Mayfair family withheld information about the prophecy of the 13th Mayfair witch, Rowan, in Season 1. She spent all of last season trying to resist Lasher’s temptations, but their supernatural turn in the sheets in the finale led to an unexpected, magical pregnancy and the birth of Lasher’s human form. He’ll grow quickly in Season 2’s first episode. As Spalding told TV Insider at New York Comic Con, Lasher will grow from child to adult (aka Huston’s form) by the end of the Season 2 premiere.

“Rowan is inexorably tied to Lasher,” Daddario says above. But she’s in a twisted dynamic with this former spirit who was once her lover but now is technically her son (that’s Rice writing for you!). Rowan has to decide how much of the power Lasher gives her she wants to use and to what end. She’s also trying to determine if “she’s a human or a witch,” Spalding says.

Lasher has a whole new energy to him in human form. He’s trying to recall things from his past, and as Huston says above, “You are never sure if he is a villain or a hero.” Rowan’s uncle, Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin), was revealed to also be her father in Season 1. Rowan trapped him in stone as punishment for what he did to her mother, Deirdre (Annabeth Gish), but she’ll have to free him from the spell to get answers about Lasher.

Sip (Chirisa), meanwhile, is revealed above to be trying to move up the ladder at the Talamasca. “He hasn’t really had the opportunity to see how far he can go,” Chirisa says.

Get a deep dive into the action ahead in the full video above.

Mayfair Witches, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 5, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+