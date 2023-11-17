‘Almost Human’ Turns 10: Where Are the Short-Lived Sci-Fi Series’ Stars Now?

Almost Human is just one of many TV shows following cop duos patrolling the streets — but the only one in which the setting is the year 2048 and one of the cops is an android.

In the Fox series — which aired 13 episodes, starting on November 17, 2013 — Karl Urban plays a human detective and Michael Ealy portrays his partner, an android with a surprising capacity for emotion.

Creator J.H. Wyman told IGN the show delves into the tradeoff between technology and humanity. “I just thought, I would really love to tell a story and find a metaphor for the perils of technology and this great utopia we’ve been promised — and the flip side of that,” he said. “Everybody thinks about the great things, but they don’t think about the criminals. And what they’re going to have…”

Ten years after Almost Human’s debut, here’s what the cast is up to…