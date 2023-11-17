‘Almost Human’ Turns 10: Where Are the Short-Lived Sci-Fi Series’ Stars Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Karl Urban as John Kennex and Michael Ealy as Dorian in 'Almost Human'
Liane Hentscher/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Almost Human is just one of many TV shows following cop duos patrolling the streets — but the only one in which the setting is the year 2048 and one of the cops is an android.

In the Fox series — which aired 13 episodes, starting on November 17, 2013 — Karl Urban plays a human detective and Michael Ealy portrays his partner, an android with a surprising capacity for emotion.

Creator J.H. Wyman told IGN the show delves into the tradeoff between technology and humanity. “I just thought, I would really love to tell a story and find a metaphor for the perils of technology and this great utopia we’ve been promised — and the flip side of that,” he said. “Everybody thinks about the great things, but they don’t think about the criminals. And what they’re going to have…”

Ten years after Almost Human’s debut, here’s what the cast is up to…

Karl Urban as John Kennex in 'Almost Human'
Liane Hentscher/Fox/Everett Collection

Karl Urban

Since 2019, Urban has starred as vigilante Billy Butcher in the Prime Video series The Boys. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans are hoping that he and his costars in the reboot series — launched in 2009 by Almost Human EP J.J. Abrams — will get a fourth movie.

Michael Ealy as Dorian of 'Almost Human'
Kharen Hill/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Michael Ealy (Dorian)

Ealy recently starred in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and the first season of Reasonable Doubt. He also popped up in recent episodes of Bel-Air, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and The Afterparty.

Minka Kelly as Detective Valerie Stahl of 'Almost Human'
Kharen Hill/Fox/Everett Collection

Minka Kelly (Detective Valerie Stahl)

Between 2018 and 2021, Kelly starred as Dawn Granger a.k.a. Dove on the Max superhero series Titans. She also recurred as Samantha in Season 2 of the HBO drama Euphoria. And this May, Kelly released a memoir, Tell Me Everything.

Mackenzie Crook as Rudy Lom of 'Almost Human'
Kharen Hill/Fox/Everett Collection

Mackenzie Crook (Rudy Lom)

Crook created, wrote, directed, and starred in the BBC series Detectorists, which aired between 2014 and 2022 and won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Scripted Comedy. He has another TV show in the pipeline, the adventure series The Wayfinders, in which he’ll play the character Goran.

Michael Irby as Detective Richard Paul of 'Almost Human'
Kharen Hill/Fox/Everett Collection

Michael Irby (Detective Richard Paul)

Irby recently wrapped two long-running roles: He starred as Bolivian mobster Cristobal Sifuentes on HBO’s Barry and motorcycle club president Obispo “Bishop” Losa on FX’s Mayans M.C. The actor also recurred as UN Admiral Delgado on Prime Video’s The Expanse.

Lili Taylor as Sandra Maldonado of 'Almost Human'
Kharen Hill/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Lili Taylor (Sandra Maldonado)

Taylor had multi-episode arcs in the TV series Chambers and Perry Mason recently, and she stars as Cecilia Abbott on the Prime Video sci-fi show Outer Range. Coming up, she’ll play Mary Todd Lincoln in the Apple TV+ limited series Manhunt.

Almost Human

Karl Urban

Lili Taylor

Mackenzie Crook

Michael Ealy

Michael Irby

Minka Kelly

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gerry Turner — 'The Golden Bachelor'
1
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Gives Update on Relationship With Woman He Chose
'9-1-1,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Abbott Elementary'
2
ABC Winter 2024 Schedule: ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More Premiere Dates
Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory
3
‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory Was Found Dead in Chipotle Parking Lot
'S.W.A.T.,' '9-1-1' and 'Tracker'
4
Midseason 2024 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere Dates
'High Potential,' '9-1-1: Lone Star,' and 'Matlock'
5
All the Shows Delayed to 2024-2025 Season