‘Cherish the Day’: Sneak Peek at Ava DuVernay’s OWN Anthology (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
Alano Miller as Evan

Xosha Roquemore as Gently

Alano Miller as Evan; Xosha Roquemore as Gently

Xosha Roquemore as Gently James; Cicely Tyson as Miss Luma Lee Langston

OWN’s new original anthology drama Cherish the Day, created and executive produced by Emmy winner/Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay, is set for a two-night premiere on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 11 and 12.

The eight-episode chapter will then continue to air on Wednesdays, chronicling the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.

Xosha Roquemore stars as Gently James and Alano Miller stars as Evan Fisher. Additional cast includes legendary Emmy-winning actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek!

Cherish the Day, Two-Night Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 11, 10/9c and Wednesday, February 12, 8/7c, OWN

