‘After Life’ Season 3: First Look at the Heartfelt Final Season (PHOTOS)

Created, directed by, and starring Ricky Gervais, the critically acclaimed Netflix dramedy After Life is coming to an end with its third and final season, which premieres on January 14. Struggling to come to terms with the passing of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman), Tony (Gervais) looks to start a new chapter in life with the help of his family and friends.

“Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realize that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning,” states the season description.

Season 2 ended on a slight cliffhanger, with Tony about to take a handful of pills after his father’s (David Bradley) funeral, only to be interrupted when his potential new love interest Emma (Ashley Jensen) comes knocking at the door. He lets her in, leaving their future open in the upcoming new season.

The series also stars Penelope Wilton, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Peter Egan, Ethan Lawrence, Colin Hoult, and Michelle Greenidge. Kath Hughes joins Season 3 as new intern Coleen, with guest stars Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James, and Kate Robbins.

Gervais and Duncan Hayes serve as executive producers on the series from Derek Productions. Get a sneak peek of Season 3 in the gallery below!

After Life, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, January 14, Netflix