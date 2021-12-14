‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’: First Look at the Rest of Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
The World According to Jeff Goldblum Tiny Things
Courtesy of Disney+

Jeff Goldblum is back to uncover secrets behind seemingly familiar topics and objects in the new year.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that the final batch of The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 episodes, focusing on motorcycles, backyards, puzzles, birthdays and tiny things, will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 19. (The first group of Season 2 episodes premiered on November 12, as part of Disney+ Day, and covered monsters, magic, dance, dogs, and fireworks.)

Over these five new episodes, Goldblum’s sense of wonderment and insatiable appetite for learning take him from coast to coast. He meets with a new cast of fantastic characters — passionate fans, experts, and scientists — to get their insights into how everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

7 Disney+ Original Series You Should Be WatchingSee Also

7 Disney+ Original Series You Should Be Watching

If you're looking for Baby Yoda, puppies, cooking, and nostalgia, the streaming service has you covered.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is produced by Nutopia for National Geographic. Goldblum and Keith Addis serve as executive producers, as do Jane Root, Sara Brailsford and Arif Nurmohamed for Nutopia, and Matt Renner and Chris Kugelman for National Geographic. John Hodgson is co-executive producer.

Scroll down for a first look at the descriptions for the rest of Season 2.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Season 2 Return, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Puzzles
Courtesy of Disney+

Puzzles

Jeff puts his brain to the test as he embarks on an adventure with some bona fide geniuses to discover our fascination with puzzles. From working with a team of escape room enthusiasts and landing planes to a wild jazz improvisation session with Shimon, a marimba-playing robot, Jeff discovers how puzzles are more than just a hobby; they are the means through which we solve some of life’s greatest problems.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Backyards
Courtesy of Disney+

Backyards

Jeff measures perfectly manicured lawns and sets sail with swashbuckling pirates before scaling some of the tallest trees in the world and linking up with the Wood Wide Web. Along the way, Jeff also helps a community garden and discovers how nurturing nature helps plants and humans to grow together.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Birthdays
Courtesy of Disney+

Birthdays

Jeff unwraps the weird and wacky ways we celebrate birthdays. From attending a heartwarming birthday party to partaking in some daredevil deeds with a septuagenarian, Jeff discovers why these special days are so memorable while making memories of his own … by walking across burning hot coals.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Tiny Things
Courtesy of Disney+

Tiny Things

Jeff Goldblum grabs his magnifying glass for a close-up at our love of tiny things. From discovering how LEGOs help kids to be adults and adults to be kids to cooking a gourmet meal for a panel of discerning judges and diving for some marvelous microorganisms, Jeff reveals there’s more to small stuff than toys and cuteness. These miniatures actually shape the world around us.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Motorcycles
Courtesy of Disney+

Motorcycles

Jeff challenges preconceived notions of bikers. From a cliché-busting all-woman club to the cutting-edge customization of electric motorcycles and the awe-inspiring journeys of one disabled motorcycling champion, Jeff will help us appreciate the freedom of the road. Liberty is truly an inclusive state of mind!

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum where to stream

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum