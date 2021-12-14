‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’: First Look at the Rest of Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Jeff Goldblum is back to uncover secrets behind seemingly familiar topics and objects in the new year.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that the final batch of The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 episodes, focusing on motorcycles, backyards, puzzles, birthdays and tiny things, will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 19. (The first group of Season 2 episodes premiered on November 12, as part of Disney+ Day, and covered monsters, magic, dance, dogs, and fireworks.)

Over these five new episodes, Goldblum’s sense of wonderment and insatiable appetite for learning take him from coast to coast. He meets with a new cast of fantastic characters — passionate fans, experts, and scientists — to get their insights into how everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

See Also 7 Disney+ Original Series You Should Be Watching If you're looking for Baby Yoda, puppies, cooking, and nostalgia, the streaming service has you covered.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is produced by Nutopia for National Geographic. Goldblum and Keith Addis serve as executive producers, as do Jane Root, Sara Brailsford and Arif Nurmohamed for Nutopia, and Matt Renner and Chris Kugelman for National Geographic. John Hodgson is co-executive producer.

Scroll down for a first look at the descriptions for the rest of Season 2.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Season 2 Return, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Disney+