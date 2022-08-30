School is almost back in session for the teachers of Abbott Elementary as they prepare their classrooms for Season 2 of the hit ABC comedy.

The workplace sitcom from creator, showrunner, and star Quinta Brunson will officially return to television beginning Wednesday, September 21. In anticipation of the show’s Season 2 debut, ABC is unveiling some bright character portraits showing off the educators of the titular school.

With plenty of trials and tribulations yet to be faced by the school’s faculty in the new season, there’s sure to be more than a few laughs on the horizon.

Navigating the Philadelphia public school system, teachers Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), and janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) are putting their best effort forward to make it a good year.

Below, get a peek of them back in the classroom with some gorgeous character portraits, and stay tuned for the return of Abbott Elementary when Season 2 premieres this September on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, ABC