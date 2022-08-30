‘Abbott Elementary’: School’s Back in Session for Season 2 in a First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson cast Key art season 2
ABC

School is almost back in session for the teachers of Abbott Elementary as they prepare their classrooms for Season 2 of the hit ABC comedy.

The workplace sitcom from creator, showrunner, and star Quinta Brunson will officially return to television beginning Wednesday, September 21. In anticipation of the show’s Season 2 debut, ABC is unveiling some bright character portraits showing off the educators of the titular school.

With plenty of trials and tribulations yet to be faced by the school’s faculty in the new season, there’s sure to be more than a few laughs on the horizon.

'Ghosts,' 'Abbott' & More: How to Stream Broadcast TV's Hit New ComediesSee Also

'Ghosts,' 'Abbott' & More: How to Stream Broadcast TV's Hit New Comedies

Prep for the upcoming fall premieres by streaming broadcast TV's best new comedies.

Navigating the Philadelphia public school system, teachers Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), and janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) are putting their best effort forward to make it a good year.

Below, get a peek of them back in the classroom with some gorgeous character portraits, and stay tuned for the return of Abbott Elementary when Season 2 premieres this September on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, ABC

'Abbott Elementary' Cast Talks Changing 'Hearts & Minds' With the ABC ComedySee Also

'Abbott Elementary' Cast Talks Changing 'Hearts & Minds' With the ABC Comedy

Janelle James also teases Season 2 saying, 'Once you think that you know that character and what they might do, then you say, 'oh, I knew nothing at all.''
Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Quinta Brunson’s Janine is as optimistic as ever over the prospect of a new school year.

Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Tyler James Williams’ Gregory looks more confident in permanent teaching role.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Sheryl Lee Ralph
ABC/Matt Sayles

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara is all smiles with a cup of coffee in hand as she awaits the latest students.

Abbott Elementary Chris Perfetti
ABC/Matt Sayles

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

Chris Perfetti’s Jacob returns to the classroom with a relaxed stance.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Janelle James
ABC/Matt Sayles

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Janelle James’ Principal Ava is in her usual spot behind the desk. Will she be up for hard work or hardly working?

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Lisa Ann Walter
ABC/Matt Sayles

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa is smiling through the mess of getting ready as paper scraps fall from her wastebasket.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 William Stanford Davis
ABC/Matt Sayles

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Playing janitor Mr. Johnson, William Stanford Davis is upping his role in the show as a new series regular.

Abbott Elementary - HBO Max

Abbott Elementary where to stream

Abbott Elementary

Chris Perfetti

Janelle James

Lisa Ann Walter

Quinta Brunson

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyler James Williams

William Stanford Davis