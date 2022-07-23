It was an especially good year for the lighter side of broadcast TV, with Ghosts scoring big with viewers and Abbott Elementary with Emmy voters. Prep for next season with this streaming guide of network television’s most heartwarming new comedies, which have all been renewed for Season 2, before they all return this fall.

Ghosts (CBS)

TV’s No. 1 new show feels like a warm cup of cocoa while reading your favorite cozy mystery. Each episode, we learn more about the ghosts from different eras who reside at the historic mansion being turned into a B&B by patient couple Samantha and Jay (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar). Good luck picking a favorite.

Ghosts, Season 1, Streaming Now, CBS.com, Pluto TV, Paramount+

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

You’ll have two questions: Will hilariously self-absorbed principal Ava (Janelle James) ever put the kids at her underfunded Philly school first? And will endlessly upbeat second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson, also the A+ series’ creator) ever act on her sparks with curt colleague Gregory (Tyler James Williams)?

Abbott Elementary, Season 1, Streaming Now, ABC.com, Hulu, fuboTV, YouTube TV

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Come for the 1968 nostalgia in the heartfelt Montgomery, Alabama–set reboot. Stay for tween Dean Williams’ (Elisha “E.J.” Williams) curiosity about the opposite sex and his attempts to make sense of the world with help from his cool but strict dad (Dulé Hill).

The Wonder Years, Season 1, Streaming Now, ABC.com, Hulu, Disney+

American Auto (NBC)

Fans of The Office and Veep should feel at home in the corporate offices of Payne Motors in Detroit, where ruthless but clueless new CEO Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) makes all the wrong moves with her staff of varied competence.

American Auto, Season 1, Streaming Now, NBC.com, Peacock, Hulu, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV

Grand Crew (NBC)

Imagine the Friends gang hanging out at an L.A. wine bar instead of Central Perk. Then raise a glass to this tight-knit group (including siblings Nicky and Noah, played by Nicole Byer and Echo Kellum), who bring the laughs while sharing personal and professional pains.

Grand Crew, Season 1, Streaming Now, NBC.com, Peacock, Hulu, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV