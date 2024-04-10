‘Abbott Elementary’: What Does Janine’s Major Career Decision Mean?

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 9, “Alex.”]

Abbott Elementary finally returned after a few weeks off the air and revealed a major career decision on the horizon for Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson).

As fans will recall, the teacher was selected to work at the district for an interim period as she implemented positive change at Abbott and schools all around it. And in the latest episode, “Alex,” she faced a crossroads as Superintendent Reynolds (Keegan-Michael Key) offered her a permanent position at the district.

This would mean Janine would no longer be a teacher at Abbott, which she ultimately decided to pursue at the beginning of the episode, announcing the choice to her colleagues, and things seemed pretty wrapped up until Gregory (Tyler James Williams) asked for her help. When one of Janine’s students ran into trouble for several unexcused absences, Gregory leaned on Janine to help him sort it out so they could prevent young Alex from having to stay back a grade.

Breaking district rules, the duo ended up at Alex’s front door, where they tried to talk with his grandmother, who didn’t see the harm in allowing Alex to stay home. When they had a hard time getting through to her, they invited themselves in and Janine asked the little boy why he’d been missing school.

He explained that she missed school, so it must be okay for him. After some reasoning and thoughtful conversation, Janine and Gregory managed to convince Alex to get back into the classroom, but not before Janine let it slip that she’ll be taking a job at the district. Initially, Gregory was taken aback as he missed her announcement at Abbott, but he still congratulated her.

He admitted that he’ll miss her, and she feels similarly. But will Janine ultimately decide to leave Abbott? When her new employment papers were delivered to be signed at the district, she delayed it and asked for a day. Could her mind be swayed to return?

Abbott Elementary‘s third season is a shortened one, meaning that Janine’s time at the district could be careening toward an end or is just beginning as the show was renewed for Season 4 already. Let us know what you’d like to see as the season continues to unfold on ABC, and stay tuned for more as Abbott continues this spring.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC