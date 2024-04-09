‘Abbott Elementary’: Tyler James Williams Wants Janine & Gregory to Keep Things Platonic

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Abbott Elementary‘s third season continues this week on ABC, and ahead of the show’s return star Tyler James Williams weighed in on his character Gregory’s relationship with Janine (Quinta Brunson) in the fan-favorite comedy.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Williams was asked about how he feels regarding Gregory and Janine’s will-they-won’t-they romance. “I hate to say it, and I know everybody’s always mad at me…. [but] I don’t necessarily want to see them together,” Williams stated plainly.

Gasps from the audience expressed their horror at such a thought as Janine and Gregory have become a pair worth rooting for over the past three seasons. When Jennifer Hudson pushed for more details, Williams added, “It’s partially an actor’s choice but also… I read a lot of scripts all the time. I watch a lot of TV, a lot of film. I don’t think that we see displays of platonic love between two people often.”

“I think it’s really easy to go right to, they have feelings for each other therefore they should be together. I like this dynamic of them exploring withholding and just actively loving each other where they are,” Williams continued. “That I’d like to see more.”

Currently, Gregory and Janine’s almost-romance has been put on the back burner as she works for the district and Gregory continues his teaching at Abbott. But could there be a tipping point? Only time will tell. For now, Williams said, “TV allows people to see things that could be their lives for the first time and I think seeing a healthy friendship that is deeply caring about one another in a working atmosphere needs to be shown more than the relationship.”

Do you agree with Williams’ sentiment or are you itching to see Janine and Gregory get together? Let us know in the comments section, and don’t miss Abbott Elementary on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC