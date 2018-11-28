Sneak Peek: ‘A Legendary Christmas With John & Chrissy’ Is Festive for the Holidays (PHOTOS)

Retta and Derek Hough make an unlikely duo at the Legend family’s festivities.

It’s John and Chrissy’s winter wonderland, and we’re just living in it.

John is joined by the great Stevie Wonder for a tune.

There’s nothing like a quirky gift from your loved ones.

John and Chrissy get busy in the kitchen with Neal Brennan.

It’s a family affair as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with their kids Miles and Luna Legend.

It’s nearly December, and the preparations for the holidays are well underway, including for celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Working to bring some festive cheer to NBC following the famed Rockefeller Center tree lighting, the pair will appear in their own Christmas special, A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy.

Join John, Chrissy, their families, friends and fellow famous faces including stars like Kenan Thompson, Awkwafina, Derek Hough, Retta, Kim Kardashian West, Zach Galifianakis and more for the festivities. Plus, The Voice fans won’t want to miss a special appearance by their favorite coaches.

If you love a classic Christmas special with musical numbers and family comedy, then tune in to A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy Wednesday on NBC. Before then, though, click through the images above for a sneak peek at the special before it airs.

A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy, Wednesday, November 28, 10/9c, NBC