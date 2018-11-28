Sneak Peek: ‘A Legendary Christmas With John & Chrissy’ Is Festive for the Holidays (PHOTOS)

It’s a family affair as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with their kids Miles and Luna Legend.

Chrissy’s father Ron Teigen, sister Tina Teigen, and mother Vilailuck Teigen join in on the family fun.

The couple that parties together stays together.

Chrissy shows off her skills in the kitchen.

Awkwafina knows how to make Chrissy and John smile.

John and Chrissy get busy in the kitchen with Neal Brennan.

There’s nothing like a quirky gift from your loved ones.

Kim Kardashian West inspects the family tree as a guest.

Ben Schwartz plants a smooch on a confused John.

John is joined by the great Stevie Wonder for a tune.

It’s John and Chrissy’s winter wonderland, and we’re just living in it.

Retta and Derek Hough make an unlikely duo at the Legend family’s festivities.

Zach Galifianakis is a grumpy Santa to a not-so-little kid.

It’s nearly December, and the preparations for the holidays are well underway, including for celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Working to bring some festive cheer to NBC following the famed Rockefeller Center tree lighting, the pair will appear in their own Christmas special, A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy.

Join John, Chrissy, their families, friends and fellow famous faces including stars like Kenan Thompson, Awkwafina, Derek Hough, Retta, Kim Kardashian West, Zach Galifianakis and more for the festivities. Plus, The Voice fans won’t want to miss a special appearance by their favorite coaches.

If you love a classic Christmas special with musical numbers and family comedy, then tune in to A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy Wednesday on NBC. Before then, though, click through the images above for a sneak peek at the special before it airs.

A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy, Wednesday, November 28, 10/9c, NBC

