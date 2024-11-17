‘A Different World’ Sequel? 7 Musician Cameos We Hope to See in Potential Series (PHOTOS)

Reboots, revivals, and reinterpretations have captured the attention of television and film studios from every corner of the globe. From Peacock‘s dramatic reinterpretation of Bel-Air to Netflix‘s extension of The Karate Kid universe, Cobra Kai, fans of younger generations have been able to build a connection with these classic franchises in new ways. As the revival renaissance continues, decorated executive producer Felicia Pride has reportedly accepted the challenge of bringing A Different World into the 21st century at Netflix.

Debuting in 1987, A Different World was a spinoff of The Cosby Show starring Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable. It followed a group of students at Hillman College, a historically Black institution in Virginia, as they balanced their academics, careers, and much more. Along the way, viewers fell in love with one of television’s most iconic couples, Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert Wayne (Jasmine Guy).

More than 30 years after the show’s dramatic finale, the sequel series is expected to follow Dwayne and Whitley’s daughter. The sequel series is reportedly in early development, Deadline reported in August, and is said to be executive produced by Bel-Air‘s Pride, Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood (Allen directed 83 episodes and was a producer of A Different World, and the Bythewoods were writers).

In the meantime, the original cast builds up anticipation by touring the country, holding events at various historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and reminiscing about the show’s legacy and some of its greatest moments.

One of the many things that made A Different World memorable and culturally impactful was its ability to seamlessly include stars from music, sports, and beyond. Tupac Shakur, Gladys Knight, and Kriss Kross are just a few of the stars who made surprise cameos.

As a new generation joins their moms, dads, aunts, uncles, and older cousins to watch the sequel series, there’s a new crop of musicians who are primed to make A Different World cameo. In a perfect world, here are seven musicians who could make their way onto the show.

A Different World, Streaming on Philo, Available to Rent on Amazon