‘A Different World’ Sequel? 7 Musician Cameos We Hope to See in Potential Series (PHOTOS)

Reboots, revivals, and reinterpretations have captured the attention of television and film studios from every corner of the globe. From Peacock‘s dramatic reinterpretation of Bel-Air to Netflix‘s extension of The Karate Kid universe, Cobra Kai, fans of younger generations have been able to build a connection with these classic franchises in new ways. As the revival renaissance continues, decorated executive producer Felicia Pride has reportedly accepted the challenge of bringing A Different World into the 21st century at Netflix.

Debuting in 1987, A Different World was a spinoff of The Cosby Show starring Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable. It followed a group of students at Hillman College, a historically Black institution in Virginia, as they balanced their academics, careers, and much more. Along the way, viewers fell in love with one of television’s most iconic couples, Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert Wayne (Jasmine Guy).

More than 30 years after the show’s dramatic finale, the sequel series is expected to follow Dwayne and Whitley’s daughter. The sequel series is reportedly in early development, Deadline reported in August, and is said to be executive produced by Bel-Air‘s Pride, Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood (Allen directed 83 episodes and was a producer of A Different World, and the Bythewoods were writers).

In the meantime, the original cast builds up anticipation by touring the country, holding events at various historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and reminiscing about the show’s legacy and some of its greatest moments.

One of the many things that made A Different World memorable and culturally impactful was its ability to seamlessly include stars from music, sports, and beyond. Tupac Shakur, Gladys Knight, and Kriss Kross are just a few of the stars who made surprise cameos.

As a new generation joins their moms, dads, aunts, uncles, and older cousins to watch the sequel series, there’s a new crop of musicians who are primed to make A Different World cameo. In a perfect world, here are seven musicians who could make their way onto the show.

Megan Thee Stallion hosts the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Latest Release: Megan: Act II

Well, isn’t it obvious? Hailing from the Lone Star State, the Grammy Award-winning Houston Hottie is not only a Texas Southern University graduate, but she is also familiar with the TV scene. Since she made her television debut in 2019 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she’s appeared on Good Girls, P-Valley, Big Mouth, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Why not A Different World?

Vince Staples performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 3 on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella

Vince Staples

Latest Release: Dark Times

Vince Staples is an actor, musician, and an all-around creative. In recent years, he’s made a concerted effort to branch out into television with roles in White Men Can’t Jump, Lazor Wulf, American Dad, Insecure and of course, The Vince Staples Show. Most notably, he starred as Maurice, Gregory’s best friend and Janine’s ex-boyfriend, in Abbott Elementary. If he could date a teacher, why can’t he be one? With his brand of humor and evolving presence as an actor, casting Staples as a guest lecturer or even an educator interviewing for a full-time job, a cameo from this artist would be the best thing for A Different World sequel series.

Bun B at the premiere of Hulu's Hip-Hop and The White House in New York, NY
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Bun B

Latest Release: Yokozuna Trill

Bun B feels like hip-hop’s uncle in many ways. Whether inviting younger artists like Lola Brooke to try his world-famous Trill Burger or supporting Megan Thee Stallion, Bun B is always reaching back and connecting with younger folks. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he’s spent a good chunk of his time teaching a course about religion and hip-hop at Rice University. Why not teach the same course at A Different World university?

Actor Jabari Banks attends the Opening Night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Rich Polk / Getty Images

Jabari Banks

Latest Release:Weekend Drive

It’s a lost art, but crossover episodes can become fan favorites if properly executed. What if Jabari Banks‘ Will from Bel-Air toured an HBCU as a potential basketball recruit with his cousin, Carlton (Olly Sholotan)? It’s just a thought.

Doechii attends the Brandon Maxwell fashion show
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Doechii

Latest Release: Alligator Bites Never Heal

If you don’t know her name now, you will in the near future. Kendrick Lamar‘s favorite artist and a recent signing of his former label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), Doechii is rap’s next superstar. She can sing, rap, and dance. Not to mention, she’s just finished up her first tour as a headliner and has a bit of acting experience as Trina in A24’s Earth Mama. Whether it’s Lamar in Power or SZA in One of Them Days, TDE’s biggest stars have proven to be multi-dimensional. From the looks of it, Doechii is no different, and a cameo or recurring role in a series like this could push her further into the acting industry.

Actor Michael Rainey Jr. attends STARZ's 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 Dinner Reception
Joy Malone / Getty Images

Michael Rainey Jr.

Latest Release:Some Sh*t

In an alternate Power universe, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) gets out of the game, Raina (Donshea Hopkins) lives, and Tariq (Rainey Jr.) goes to a college and doesn’t sell drugs while he’s there. For the better part of the last decade, most viewers have only seen the New York native through one lens. By appearing in A Different World sequel series, he would have the opportunity to play in a somewhat similar environment while showcasing a different side of himself as an actor. Maybe he’s Jabari Banks’s basketball teammate, or perhaps he’s a finance student who cuts hair on the side while running his own business.

WanMor performing at the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest
Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

WanMor

Latest Release:The One

WanMor may not be a familiar name to those who aren’t avid R&B fans. However, many of the same people who watched A Different World when it first aired are familiar with the name Wanya Morris, a member of Boyz II Men and a Dancing With the Stars contestant. When he wasn’t dancing, singing, and entertaining crowds, he was busy raising his four sons, who now make up the group WanMor. The group has earned a record deal with Mary J. Blige‘s label and gained more than one million monthly listeners on Spotify. In the A Different World sequel, WanMor could help recreate the classic A Different World episode in which Dwayne was tasked with mentoring two teens played by Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly and Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith of Kriss Kross. This time around, Dwayne’s child will be mentoring the teens of WanMor.

