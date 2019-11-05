Find Unexpected Romance in ‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ (PHOTOS)

Virginia’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains provide the setting for an unexpected love story about going home again, renewal and, of course, Christmas, when Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres star in A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas, premiering Thursday, November 7 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

When Willow Petersen (Cook) returns to her Blue Ridge Mountain hometown to help prepare for her sister’s wedding, she is surprised to learn that the picturesque Eagle Ridge Inn that her family sold following her dad’s passing several years ago is on the market.

After talking the inn’s owner, handsome widower David Lyndon (Ayres), into letting her repurpose the inn’s barn into a venue for the upcoming Christmas wedding, Willow reignites her love for the old inn, and discovers unexpected romance with David, the single dad intent on selling the place so that he can accept a partnership at his law firm.

