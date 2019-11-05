Find Unexpected Romance in ‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
1 Comment
arrow - left
arrow - right
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs
A Blue Ridge Mountain - Rachael Leigh Cook
Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

Rachael Leigh Cook

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - Benjamin Ayres
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Benjamin Ayres

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Rachael Leigh Cook

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Benjamin Ayres

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - Benjamin Ayres
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Benjamin Ayres

Rachael Leigh Cook in A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Crown Media / Farah Nosh

Rachael Leigh Cook

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - Benjamin Ayres
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Benjamin Ayres

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - Benjamin Ayres
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Benjamin Ayres

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Farah Nosh

Lina Renna, Benjamin Ayres

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Farah Nosh

Lina Renna

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - Rachael Leigh Cook
Crown Media / Farah Nosh

Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - Christie Burke, Herbert Duncanson, Jesse Moss
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Farah Nosh

Christie Burke, Herbert Duncanson, Jesse Moss

1 of

Virginia’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains provide the setting for an unexpected love story about going home again, renewal and, of course, Christmas, when Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres star in A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas, premiering Thursday, November 7 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

When Willow Petersen (Cook) returns to her Blue Ridge Mountain hometown to help prepare for her sister’s wedding, she is surprised to learn that the picturesque Eagle Ridge Inn that her family sold following her dad’s passing several years ago is on the market.

Check Out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 2019 Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)
Related

Check Out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 2019 Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

After talking the inn’s owner, handsome widower David Lyndon (Ayres), into letting her repurpose the inn’s barn into a venue for the upcoming Christmas wedding, Willow reignites her love for the old inn, and discovers unexpected romance with David, the single dad intent on selling the place so that he can accept a partnership at his law firm.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 7, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Miracles of Christmas

Benjamin Ayres

Rachael Leigh Cook

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
1
Buck Connects With a Death Doula in ‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek
Eric Braeden
2
‘The Young and The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Battle
Bridget Everett in Somebody Somewhere
3
‘Somebody Somewhere’ Returns, Earth Day Programming, Amityville Origin Story Joins ‘From,’ Peril on ‘Magnum’
Phoebe Dynevor Mason Gooding Grace Van Patten
4
20 TV Stars You Maybe Didn’t Know Were Nepo Babies
5
Best Lines of the Week: ‘Death Comes for All of Us’