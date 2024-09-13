‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Premiere Photos: The 118 vs. Gerrard, Bobby’s New Job & More

The three-part “bee-nado” event on 9-1-1 kicks off on Thursday, September 26, and the 118 is going to be quite busy—unfortunately without its captain, Bobby (Peter Krause). ABC has now released photos from the Season 8 premiere, the aptly-titled “Buzzkill,” to kick it all off.

In the first of the three-parter, ABC teases, “the 118 team battles an ‘un-bee-lievable’ emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm.” Yes, you read that right: millions. The trailer reveals that the truck was carrying 22 million killer bees, enough to kill 44,000 people.

The reason that the 118 is stuck dealing with Gerrard (Brian Thompson) as its captain is that Bobby quit at the end of Season 7 before realizing where he belonged after a near-death experience. But he couldn’t just take back his job, as he learned at the end of the finale. Now, he’s working as a technical advisor on a TV show.

The photos, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at Bobby at his new job, the 118 on calls, and Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) dealing with Gerrard, who looks to be making the firehouse a very uncomfortable place.

“Hen has a very storied history with Gerrard, as he was her first point of contact in the capacity of Captain when she decided to become a firefighter paramedic. His welcome then was far from warm, and his shocking return subsequently sends chills up her spine. Gerrard’s return is an experience that keeps us on our toes,” Hinds told TV Insider.

“Hen has a singular focus and puts her energy into doing whatever she needs to do in order to preserve and protect her firefighter family and her family at home,” she continued. “Her trick to transcend Gerrard is to lay low until she can rise up.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Buzzkill,” then head to the comments section to let us know your predictions for the premiere.

9-1-1, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC

Peter Krause as Bobby and Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

They need a new house and Bobby (Peter Krause) needs his old job back

Peter Krause as Bobby and Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

House hunting

Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

How’s Athena (Angela Bassett) doing after her house burned down?

Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

What are they looking at?

Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Unfortunately, we have a feeling smiles like that are going to be rare with Gerrard (Brian Thompson) in charge

Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Hopefully Gerrard doesn’t look behind him

Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

What’s Gerrard yelling about?

Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Will Buck (Oliver Stark) be able to keep his cool?

Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

It’s going to be painful at the 118 until Bobby’s back

Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

What does Gerrard think of the mustache?

Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Brian Thompson as Gerrard — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Eddie (Ryan Guzman) vs. Gerrard

Aisha Hinds as Hen, Brian Thompson as Gerrard — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Their history makes us hope Hen’s (Aisha Hinds) part of taking Gerrard down

Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Brian Thompson as Gerrard — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

The 118 is ready for bees

Oliver Stark as Buck, Brian Thompson as Gerrard — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

This is going to make calls tough, isn’t it?

Brian Thompson as Gerrard — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Will Gerrard at least let the 118 do what they do best on calls?

Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddiee, Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

The 118 has to listen to their captain at the scene

Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Bees?

Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Bobby’s working as a technical advisor on a TV show

Callum Blue — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

What’s Bobby going to have to say about this?

Callum Blue, Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Is Bobby sharing the wisdom of his experience with an actor?

Bryan Safi as Josh, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Are they looking at news about bees?

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt)

Bryan Safi as Josh — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Josh (Bryan Safi)

9-1-1

