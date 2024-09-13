The three-part “bee-nado” event on 9-1-1 kicks off on Thursday, September 26, and the 118 is going to be quite busy—unfortunately without its captain, Bobby (Peter Krause). ABC has now released photos from the Season 8 premiere, the aptly-titled “Buzzkill,” to kick it all off.

In the first of the three-parter, ABC teases, “the 118 team battles an ‘un-bee-lievable’ emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm.” Yes, you read that right: millions. The trailer reveals that the truck was carrying 22 million killer bees, enough to kill 44,000 people.

The reason that the 118 is stuck dealing with Gerrard (Brian Thompson) as its captain is that Bobby quit at the end of Season 7 before realizing where he belonged after a near-death experience. But he couldn’t just take back his job, as he learned at the end of the finale. Now, he’s working as a technical advisor on a TV show.

The photos, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at Bobby at his new job, the 118 on calls, and Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) dealing with Gerrard, who looks to be making the firehouse a very uncomfortable place.

“Hen has a very storied history with Gerrard, as he was her first point of contact in the capacity of Captain when she decided to become a firefighter paramedic. His welcome then was far from warm, and his shocking return subsequently sends chills up her spine. Gerrard’s return is an experience that keeps us on our toes,” Hinds told TV Insider.

“Hen has a singular focus and puts her energy into doing whatever she needs to do in order to preserve and protect her firefighter family and her family at home,” she continued. “Her trick to transcend Gerrard is to lay low until she can rise up.”

episode "Buzzkill"

9-1-1, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC