‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Tommy’s Date & Owen’s Relationship Crisis (PHOTOS)

9-1-1: Lone Star
Might one member of the 126 be starting a new relationship — or at least figuring out if she’s ready to even think about that — while another could be heading in the opposite direction in the April 11 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

In “Riddle of the Sphynx,” the 126 races to find and save a mystery victim in a car crash. One victim is at risk of her spine being sliced, as the promo shows, which likely explains why paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) is in the backseat in the photos. But what about the person they can’t find… who’s missing a foot?!

Also in this next episode, Fox teases, Officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) is surprised when he meets T.K.’s AA sponsor, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) “faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine [Amy Acker],” and Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) will be going on a first date, with Morris, played by Amaury Nolasco. Unsurprisingly, there will be an “unexpected turn” to that outing, according to TVLine.

Earlier this season, Tommy dealt with her ongoing grief following her husband Charles’ (Derek Webster) shocking death last year. At the time, Torres didn’t know if Tommy was quite yet ready to even think about finding someone else, but “I think it’s something that is inevitable,” she told TV Insider. “I don’t have a timeline on it, but it was a big love and it deserves as much time as it needs.”

Scroll down for the photos from "Riddle of the Sphynx."

Tommy (Gina Torres), Owen (Rob Lowe), and Judd (Jim Parrack)

Marjan (Natacha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith)

Mateo (Julian Works)

Owen and Tommy during a rescue

Can Tommy and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) save the victim?

Guest star Brandon Beemer

It's the season of Owen and pets?

Owen and Catherine (Amy Acker)

Amaury Nolasco guest stars as Morris.

