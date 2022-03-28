‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Reveals Owen’s Stalker — and It’s Not Who He Thinks (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3, Episode 12 “Negative Space.”]

Who’s responsible for the strange package sent to Catherine’s (Amy Acker) office and the dead pig in Captain Owen Strand’s (Rob Lowe) bed? When the 126 learns of who’s not behind bars and should be, they think they have a pretty good idea.

Gabriel (Benito Martinez), Officer Carlos Reyes’ (Rafael Silva) father, is the one in charge of the investigation, meaning he’s the one to hear about all the people that Owen has punched lately. But it seems that their prime suspect is Deputy Griffin (Brian Letscher), who was involved in human trafficking (during the ice storm) and isn’t in prison like they all thought. Though Owen orders everyone not to approach him, Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam), who was part of the takedown, takes Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith) with her to stalk Griffin at his new place of employment and inform everyone in the supermarket that they employ “a murderous murderer who murders.” If they weren’t on Griffin’s radar before, they are now, Owen points out.

That’s when Marjan remembers about Sadie (Julie Benz), who had been caught up in the trouble with Griffin and who happens to be in town for an art show. Soon after they find her to warn her he’s out, she spots him at the event and calls the police. The only problem? Griffin threatens Marjan, and Owen punches him, so the captain ends up in Gabriel’s interrogation room. “At some point you were bound to repeat yourself. Only so many people in Texas,” Gabriel remarks. Because of what happened, Griffin has taken an emergency protective order out against Owen.

But then the 126 is called to a fire — at Sadie’s art gallery. Owen finds her unconscious in the studio she’s staying in in the back. He carries her out, and she comments on the fact that he came for her. She’s shaken, but lucky, and Owen brings her to his son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos’ place to recover (and go through footage to see who dropped the package off at Catherine’s office), while he and Catherine stake out Griffin’s place (and send Marjan, already there, home). Griffin surprises them by hopping in the back of their car, snapping Owen’s photo, and then approaching his vehicle … only for it to blow up!

So, if you’re like us and you clocked Sadie’s reaction to Owen saving her and meeting Catherine, as well as offering to get the food together, you’ve figured out that she’s the one behind everything, as does Carlos, spotting her in the security footage a bit too late. By that point, Sadie has already drugged both him and T.K., though Carlos (once again showing us that becoming a detective has to be in his future) does get a confession. But why did she do it?

“Do you believe in destiny?” she asks. “Do you believe that you and T.K. are destined to be together? You know what? I know that you do. I can tell just from the short time I’ve been here. This home you’ve made together, it’s like you’re supposed to be here and he’s who you’re supposed to be with and that other place was supposed to burn down. It had to burn down. Right? That’s the same with me and Owen. We are meant to be together, too. What are the odds? What are the odds that the week my divorce is finalized, I meet Owen up in the hill country and we have an adventure together? Because that is destiny.”

She watched the girl who walks Owen’s dog get the key from under the planter (to get into his house) and knew that he’d save her from the fire she set at the gallery. When Marjan stops by, Sadie tries to claim that T.K. and Carlos, both unconscious at this point, have left, but the firefighter sees them in the bedroom. Sadie stabs her in the back, and Marjan fights back. By the time Sadie comes to, Owen’s over her to watch her be arrested. T.K. (back at day 1 of sobriety, due to the opioids Sadie used), Carlos, and Marjan are all going to be OK. But Sadie’s even darker than they knew: That ex-husband? His severed head was found in her freezer. And as for who blew up Griffin’s car, it was the cartel, because he made a deal with the FBI to turn on them for his freedom.

Elsewhere in the episode, paramedic Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker) finds herself part of a lawsuit after she saves the life of a woman, Joanne (Lauren Bowles), with a “Do Not Resuscitate” bracelet. Joanne sues the city, fire department, and Nancy for $1 each, but she also wants Nancy fired immediately with the promise to never re-hire her.

But she can’t be responsible for not seeing a bracelet hidden by a sleeve, right? Nancy confides in Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) that she did see the bracelet, but saved her anyway because her sister was crying and she thought of her own sibling. Tommy tries to remedy the situation by having the siblings over and Nancy explaining what her job means to her, but Joanne wants her legacy to be speaking up for people who are suffering. At the end of the episode, Joanne’s sister stops by the 126 and tells Tommy and Nancy she died. Joanne also dropped the lawsuit, but wants Nancy to keep her DNR bracelet with her on every call to remind her to listen.

